There's nothing terrible about the twos when it comes to Second Saturday. Celebrating its second anniversary, the movement has plenty on its plate for this weekend.
The monthly gathering, developed by marketing and brand development company Purveyor House in conjunction with Ward Two Councilman Andrae Gonzales, is meant to draw the community to experience, support and enjoy the amenities of local businesses and groups.
Gonzales said he's thrilled to see how the event has grown, with a map including 30 participants last month. (Businesses pay a fee to be featured on the monthly map.)
"I really believe that what makes downtown special is the eclectic mix of various different businesses and building uses and institutions within the downtown core," he said.
"The better they do, the more likely we will see further development and revitalization."
Here are some of this month's participants:
Rig City Coffee Roasters (1820 G St.): The coffee shop is celebrating its one-year anniversary with free drip coffee all day as well as giveaways and munchies.
Bakersfield Museum of Art (1930 R St.): The museum is continuing the lecture series it started at the last Second Saturday, this time with Gustavo Godoy, who created "The Prototype" installation currently on display in the Chevron Gallery. In addition to the lecture, which will run from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., the museum will offer an all-ages art project exploring concepts from the current winter exhibition. Refreshments will be provided by Dagny's Coffee Co. which is sponsoring the event. Admission is $5, free for museum members. For more information, visit bmoa.org/second-saturday..
World Records (2815 F St.): Celebrate Record Store Day from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. with hundreds of limited, exclusive LPs. The shop will sell baked treats and coffee as well as its everyday menu of pizza and drinks. Learn more about the event here.
The Mint Bar (1207 19th St.): Steal the glass, keep the koozie with Tioga-Sequoia Brewing Co.'s Hella Ninja Rice Ale on draft. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
House of Flowers (1611 19th St.): From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m, turn eggshells into mini planters and vases in an all-ages activity.
For a complete list of events and deals, visit bakersfieldsecondsaturday.com.
