Exercise your heart, mind and wallet this Saturday as Bakersfield Second Saturday holds another daylong Instagram takeover.
Just as it did for April, the community program from The Hub of Bakersfield is taking the Second Saturday fun to Instagram Live. Downtown businesses and organizations will each have a turn taking over the account and sharing information, Mother's Day deals, fitness tips and more.
Tune into the takeover Saturday at instagram.com/bakersfieldsecondsaturday between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. The schedule includes:
8 a.m.: Start your Saturday with some stretching as Samsara Wellness Center (@samsarawellnsesscenter) holds an all level flow yoga class.
9 a.m.: Get your heart pumping with Ashlee Mane Fit, who will lead viewers in a full body workout and end with a cooldown Q&A. She will also discuss setting your workout intention.
10 a.m.: Bakersfield Museum of Art (@thebmoa) will hold a live Q&A between museum curator Rachel Magnus and artist Marc Trujillo, whose work is part of the current exhibition "One Night in California: Contemporary Nocturnes." Museum-goers may remember also Trujillo's work from his solo exhibition "Urban Ubiquity" at BMoA in 2017.
11 a.m.: The 19th Street brewery 2nd Phase Brewing (@2ndphasebrewing) will preview new beers coming out soon and beer to-go options.
Noon: Bloomwell Essentials (@bloomwellessentials) will discuss Mother's Day gifts, do a Q&A and share behind the scenes of artisan soapmaking!
1 p.m.: Midtown Studios (@midtownstudios661) will give a tour of their shop and share some products for sale!
2 p.m.: Tru Skin + Body Downtown (@truskinandbody) will share at-home skincare recipes, specials and shop updates.
3 p.m.: Quartz Trading Co. (@quartztradingco_cbd) will hold a flash sale and Q&A on the benefits of CBD for anxiety and pain.
4 p.m.: Upscale resale clothing/furniture business Encore Boutique (@boutiqueencore) will be discussing Mother's Day gift ideas, including gift certificates.
6 p.m.: When downtown bar Tiki-Ko (@tikikobakersfield) takes over, co-owner Roy Scarazzo will take viewers on a walk-through of the basement, which is being renovated to expand the bar. Bartender Mike Weick will be doing a tutorial on The Child (Baby Yoda) cocktail, based on "The Mandalorian" character, which was sold as a special in January. Fellow mixologists Lana Espinoza, Gabrielle Osdale and Corinna Juarez will also shake up fresh drinks and share recipes.
For more on Second Saturday, visit bakersfieldsecondsaturday.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.