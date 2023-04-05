 Skip to main content
Second Saturday going to the dogs

Downtown will be putting on the dog for Second Saturday. The theme of this month’s gathering of retail, food and entertainment is focused on our four-legged friends.

Dog-friendly businesses will put their best paw forward with treats, puppy portraits and other fun.

Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.

