Second Saturday going to the dogs

Downtown will be putting on the dog for Second Saturday. The theme of this month’s gathering of retail, food and entertainment is focused on our four-legged friends.
Dog-friendly businesses will put their best paw forward with treats, puppy portraits and other fun.
Visit bakersfieldsecondsaturday.com or @bakersfieldsecondsaturday for a full list of participating locations and additional information.
Cafe Smitten (909 18th St.) will offer puppuccinos for your canine friends inside while the parking lot will host the All-Bako-All-The-Time Pop-up, happening from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Other participating artists include photographer Felix Adamo, who will have his Bakersfield Twang T-shirts, Bakersfield notecards and Bakersfield fine art posters for sale; artists Ashley Peony and Annette Reyes; and Heather West of Tule Supply Co. with locally themed stickers and patches.
Dog Gone Crazy will also host a pop-up booth with an Easter photo backdrop set-up and a professional photographer from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Shop stylist Sammi Myers will also sell raffle tickets ($5) for new or current clients for the chance to win a free dog grooming.
House of Flowers (1611 19th St.): Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the shop will offer an all-ages craft to make Easter theme vases and filling with Easter-colored baby's-breath. Staff will snap a Polaroid portrait of your pup that you can keep or share on the store's "regulars" photo wall. There will also be a 25% discount on all plants and pottery.
The Bako Market (1001 Truxtun Ave.) is back offering some Easter basket treats for all ages at Centennial Plaza outside of Mechanics Bank Arena from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
This pop-up event will feature dozens of vendors selling food, handmade items, apparel and more.
Participants include The Index Pop Up Book Shop, Three Pups Designs (woodwork), Sea of Treasures Design (jewelry), Mala Couture, Cooperfield Pets (pet accessories), Lollipots Ceramics, The Glazed Mug and many more.
Food vendors include Mari's Guisados, Get It Twisted, The Swirl Coffee Shop, Frenchies Mini Donuts, Pura Sabrosura, Juju's Bake House, Sweet Mama Cookies and Babmokja Korean barbecue.
Fur and Feathers (408 21st St.) will take part, highlighting its playground and boarding services for dogs, cats and birds as well as an aquatic fitness center.
Campo Bar + Bottle (1824 G St.): A seasonal wine pairing will be offered all day from noon to 10 p.m.
Tlo Wines Tasting Room (1212 18th St.): Sample a springtime wine and chocolate pairing with four boutique Todorovi chocolates paired with four wines from 2 to 8 p.m. The Habbits will perform from 2 to 5 p.m.
Reservations are recommended by visiting tlowines.com.
The Hens Roost (1916 G St.) will help you load up on snacks for Easter at its farmers market from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with vendors such as French Delice, Heayyn's Treats, Vida Juicery, Blue Magnolia Bread Co. and Howie's Micheladas.
In Your Wildest Dreams Consignment & Antiques (2819 F St.): Adopt an Easter bunny (aka a lovable, dressed-up dog from Kern County Animal Services) for $20 during the parking lot pop-up that will also feature a number of vendors from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. along with the F Street Farmers Market.
Deals will also be available inside the store, which is open until 5 p.m.
From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., shop for your Easter outfit at Number 46 (1412 17th St., Suite 462 in the Haberfelde building) where owner and sustainable stylist Josette Kouyomjian has the latest on spring trends as well as the makings of stylish Easter baskets.
Open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Bakersfield Museum of Art (1930 R St.) will have a children's book reading with Kern County Library staff from 10:30 to 11 a.m. and an all-ages art project offered all day.
On display are the current exhibitions "Rotem Reshef: Vista," a large-scale installation of scrolls and stretched canvases painted using imprints of native flowers, trees and shrubs; "Of Rope and Chain Her Bones Are Made," featuring the work of nine Los Angeles-based female artists; "Dynamic, Surreal, Vibrant: Marion Osborn Cunningham," featuring the work of the museum's namesake; and "Color and Abstraction: Select Works From BMoA’s Permanent Collection."
Admission is $10, $5 for students and seniors (62 and older), free for BMoA members and children 5 and younger.
Visit bmoa.org/second-saturday for more information.