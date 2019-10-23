We’re heading into the final stretch for Halloween so let’s take a look at some thrills and chills left to enjoy.
For little ghouls and goblins
There's still plenty of time to maximize the wearing of Halloween costumes at these gatherings around town.
Family Movie Night: Bring the kids for a screening of “The Haunted Mansion.” 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Kern County Library, Southwest Branch, 8301 Ming Ave. Free. 664-7716.
George the Giant’s Strange Museum of Oddities & Wonders: Performance artist George the Giant, aka George McArthur, is wrapping up the second year of his pop-up museum of oddities and unusual memorabilia. Check it out on your own from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday or 2 to 10 p.m. Saturday or book the private guided tour (7 p.m. Thursday, 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday) for an more in-depth look at the items as well as exhibits not featured elsewhere. 2007 H St. next to the Fox Theater. $5; $25 for private tour. facebook.com/GeorgetheGiantsStrangeMuseumOfOdditiesAndWonderss.
Night at the Museum: Take a flashlight tour in the dark at the Buena Vista Museum of Natural History and Science. 6:30 p.m. Friday, 2018 Chester Ave. $6-$8. Reservations required. 324-6350.
Common Ground Car Club’s Trunk or Treat Car Show: Check out the cars and candy and stay for the free bowling for children in costume (with an adult). 5-8 p.m. Friday, Firehouse, 2905 Calloway Drive. 431-7688.
Imagination Club’s Trunk or Treat Car Show: More cars and more candy; don't miss out. 4:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, Pep Boys, 4605 Planz Road. 330-4305.
Scare Valley/Halloweenville: Avoid the infected in the scare haunt or shoot them in the games area, along with bounce houses, rock wall, laser tag and a pumpkin patch. 6 p.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays, 6 to 10 p.m. Sundays, through Nov. 2, Kern County Museum, 3801 Chester Ave. $15 for haunt, $10 Halloweenville activity wristband, $10 for paintball. 437-3330. scarevalley.com.
October Fun Fest: Go full-on "Plants vs. Zombies" theme with a paintball activity and flashlight corn maze, potato blasters, corn cannons, pumpkin patch, super slide and animal garden at the farm. 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday, Sunday through Oct. 31, 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Murray Family Farms, 6700 General Beale Road. $5.99-$14.99. 855-868-7729. murrayfamilyfarms.org.
Tapia's Rosamond Pumpkin Patch: Take a ride on the haunted caboose, check out the petting zoo and kids' activities and pick up a pumpkin. 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily through Oct. 31, 1855 W Rosamond Blvd., Rosamond. 256-0577. facebook.com/TapiasRosamondPumpkinPatch.
Banducci's Family Pumpkin Patch: Act quick to get the pick of the patch, then go play in the cornfield. 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. today through Saturday and Monday through Oct. 31, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, 10747 Taft Highway. 832-2332. facebook.com/BanducciFamilyPumpkinPatch.
2019 annual Safe Trunk or Treat: Come dressed in your favorite costume and trick or treat safely. 5-7 p.m. Friday, Kern County Sheriff's Office, 1350 Norris Road; Sheriff's Activity League, 1700 Flower St. Free. 391-7500.
“Scary Poppins”: Just a little spookiness on this tale of Mary Poppins and her cousin. 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, Gaslight Melodrama, 12748 Jomani Drive. $14-$25. 587-3377. themelodrama.com.
“The Addams Family”: Think your family's strange? They've got nothing on the Addams who star in this musical comedy. 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, Ovation Theatre, 1622 19th St. $15-$35. 866-568-2846. theovationtheatre.com.
Fright Hike/Wind Wolves Night Hike: Watch scorpions glow under black light and other evening wildlife observances on this hike. Bring a sweater, flashlight, water and snacks. 6:15 p.m. Saturday, Wind Wolves Preserve, 16019 Highway 166. Free. 220-5057. Registration recommended at riverrunrvpark.com/events/fright-hike-wind-wolves-night-hike.
Bakersfield Monster Mash Dash: Get the family moving for a 5K run/walk, Little Monster Dash and costume contest. 9 a.m. Sunday, Park at River Walk, 11298 Stockdale Highway. $25-$40, includes haunted house medallion, glow in the dark event shirt and awards. BakersfieldMonsterMashDash.com.
Kernville Fall Festival: Dachshund races, a chili cook-off and more are on tap. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Riverside Park, 10 Kern River Drive, Kernville. 760-376-2629. gotokernville.com.
Harvest Festival: Enjoy carnival games, bounce house, photo booth, cake walk and more. 5 p.m. Saturday, First Presbyterian Church, 1705 17th St. Free. 325-9419.
Optimal Cares Halloween Car Show and Trunk or Treat: Cars, costumes and candy — you'll "C" us there. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Bakersfield RV Resort, 5025 Wible Road. 716-8000.
Annual Harvest Party: Partake in candy, activities, games and cupcake walk. 11 a.m. Saturday, Northminster Presbyterian Church, 3700 Union Ave. Free. 325-0929. info@northpres.org.
Halloween Treats and Pumpkin Painting: The Bakersfield Special Needs Activities Group is hosting this costumes-encouraged event; bring a pumpkin for your child to paint, candy to pass out, trick-or-treat bag and seating. 11 a.m. Saturday, Windsor Park, 10400 Dorchester St.
Seventh annual Halloween Trick-or-Treat Trail: On Sunday, Camelot Park will host this family event with vendors passing out candy along the decked-out mini golf course. Along with the trick-or-treating, there will also be a costume contest (2:30 p.m.) and the park's usual amenities — go-karts, bumper boats, mini golf, arcade games, a batting cage and kiddie rides — with discounted wristbands sold. Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Camelot Park, 1251 Oak St. Free for children 12 years old and younger. 859-1812 or facebook.com/CamelotPark.
Fall Festival: Enjoy carnival games, candy, prizes, photo booths, bounce houses, face painting, and indoor kids activities. 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Westside Church of Christ, 7300 Stockdale Highway. Free. 831-4460. westsidelife.org/fallfestival.
Annual Harvest Festival: Kids can enjoy games, candy and fun activities. 5-7:30 p.m. Sunday, Olive Knolls Church, 6201 Fruitvale Ave. Free. 399-3303. oliveknolls.com.
Trunk-or-Treat: The dental group gets in on the Halloween fun. 3-6 p.m. Sunday, Smileland, 3701 Bernard St. 800-400-3333. smilelanddental.com.
Safe Halloween: Enjoy entertainment and live music while the kids trick or treat at candy stations. 5 p.m. Oct. 30 and 31, Kern County Museum, 3801 Chester Ave. $10 for ages 5-13, $5 for ages 14 and above; free for ages 4 and under; $20 for VIP parking pass. 437-3330. kerncountymuseum.org.
Fall Festival and Trunk or Treat: Enjoy a bounce house, games, candy and more including a chili cook-off. 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31, Olive Branch Community Church, 12000 Olive Drive. Free. 589-9003. eventbrite.com/e/fall-festival-trunk-or-treat-tickets.
Fall-Le-Luiah Festival: Check out the food, games, candy, prizes and more. 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31, Heritage Bible Church, 2323 Mt. Vernon Ave. Free. 833-2800. heritagebible.us.
Halloween Parade: Children will be on the move in their holiday best at this event. 9 a.m. Oct. 31, Bakersfield City School District, 1300 Baker St. 631-4600. bcsd.com.
Halloween Carnival: Library fun for the whole family. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 31, Beale Memorial Library, 701 Truxtun Ave. Free.
We're here for the boos
Adults like to revel in Halloween fun too. And while the kids opt for sweet treats, these folks are indulging in liquid form. But it's not all drinking; there are plenty of events that are kid-free.
Cafe Med Hallowine Tasting and Costume Contest: Dress and drink up with wines to taste and appetizers to snack on. 5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, Cafe Med, 4809 Stockdale Highway. $25. Call 834-4433 for reservations.
Double Up Halloween Event: The Long Branch offers twice the fun with a scary karaoke contest at 8 p.m. Friday and costume contest, at 8 p.m. Saturday (winners decided at midnight). Long Branch Saloon, 907 N. Chester Ave. 399-8494.
"The Turn of the Screw": There's only one chance left to see this eerie two-person show based on the Henry James novella set at the Guild House. Admission includes snacks and wine. Doors open at 7:30 p.m, show at 8 p.m. Friday (Saturday show is sold out), Guild House, 1905 18th St. $30. theatreintheblack.com.
Mystery film: Flix is keeping the title under wraps of this mystery offering but it promises it's a good pre-Halloween pick with an R rating (for sexual content). 7:30 p.m. Friday, Fox Theater, 2001 H St. $6. 324-1369. thebakersfieldfox.com.
“Halloween”: View the 1978 horror classic with a live audience. 7 p.m. Saturday, Fox Theater, 2001 H St. $5. 324-1369. thebakersfieldfox.com.
“The Rocky Horror Picture Show”: Damn it, Janet, you better be ready to sing and dance along with this 1975 midnight classic presented by Velvet Darkness. 11:59 p.m. Saturday, Fox Theater, 2001 H St. $5-$20, prop bag $3 (no outside props will be allowed). thebakersfieldfox.com, 324-1369.
33rd annual Kern Wheelmen Cycling Club Spooktacular Ride: Get on your bikes and ride! 7 a.m. Saturday, Lake Ming, Pyles Boys Camp Group Picnic Grounds, 13375 Lake Ming Road. $40-$75. 805-8412. kernwheelmen.org.
Bakersfield's second annual Halloween Pub Crawl: Don't be scared but you need to buy your tickets in advance for this costumed crawl with drinks at Crash Lounge, Muertos Kitchen, Sandrini’s Public House and more. Food specials will be available at Muertos, Jerry's Pizza & Pub and Tacos Las Salsas Express. 4:30-9 p.m. Saturday, starts at Riley’s, 1523 19th St. $12-$36; must purchase in advance at eventbrite.com.
Fifth annual Halloween Bash: Get ready to dance at this 21-and-older bash with music, costume contest at midnight, drink specials, tacos and burritos. 9 p.m. Saturday, 1933 Venue and Banquet Centre, 3401 Chester Ave., Suite H. $10-$25. 301-4681. eventbrite.com.
Halloween Party: Get down to Tantric and Stereo Citizen in concert. 5 p.m. Saturday, 1933 Event Center, 7900 Downing Ave. $13 in advance, $18 at the door. 829-5377. eventbrite.com.
Byte Me Halloween Event: Enjoy DJs, dancing and full bar with bottle service. 8 p.m. Saturday, Brooklyn's Event Center, 4500 Buck Owens Blvd. Admission is $15-$320. 426-3901.
Halloween Night: Enjoy drink specials in Brimstone; live music upstairs from The Easy in Prairie Fire; and DJ Chuck 1 in the Prospect Lounge. 8-11 p.m., Prairie Fire; doors open at 9 p.m. for lounge on Oct. 31, The Padre Hotel, 1702 18th St. $5 for lounge; no cover charge for Prairie Fire. 427-4900. thepadrehotel.com.
"Night of the Living Dead Live": They're undead and loving it for this play based on George A. Romero’s classic 1968 film. 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Bakersfield Community Theatre, 2400 S. Chester Ave. $10-$14. bctstage.org/reservations.html or 831-8114.
Dark Dial: Haunted Radio: Turn up and tune in for the most well-known radio play, “War of the Worlds,” starring Orson Welles. 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, Beale Memorial Library, 701 Truxtun Ave. Free. 868-0701. kerncountylibrary.org.
Cinema Macabre: Watch out for the Boogeyman (aka Patrick Spurlock) who will host a screening of the 1960 Hitchcock classic “Psycho." 6 p.m. Oct. 30, Beale Memorial Library, 701 Truxtun Ave. Free.
