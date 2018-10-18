Starting Friday, Maya Cinemas will host the Hola Mexico Film Festival screenings, a collection of the award-winning best Mexican films of the year.
The festival is the largest of Mexican cinema outside Mexico, bringing together critically acclaimed comedies and dramas that have packed theaters throughout the country. This fall, there have been screenings held at theaters in Arizona, Texas, Colorado and throughout California. The Maya Cinemas chain, with locations in Bakersfield, Delano, Fresno, Pittsburg and Salinas, will screen the films Friday through Oct. 25 with two showings of each to accommodate filmgoers' schedules.
Comedies include the best comedy of the year, "Me Gusta Pero Me Asusta" ("I Like It, But It Scares Me") as well as "Como Matar A Un Esposo Muerto" and "Eres Mi Pasion." Dramas include "Vuelven," hailed by Oscar winner Guillermo Del Toro as the one of the best Mexican films in years, as well as "Los Adioses," "La Gran Promesa," "Sacudete Las Penas," "Oso Polar" and "Camino A Marte." (Synopses for each film are available at holamexicoff.com.)
All films are in Spanish, with subtitles in English.
Tickets are only $6 per show, available at mayacinemas.com and fandango.com. Festival passes ($25) are available at Maya Cinemas box office.
Moctesuma Esparza, Maya Cinemas CEO/founder, has made it a priority to share global film culture with moviegoers through his theater chain, according to a Maya news release.
The festival will kick off with an opening night celebration from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday with live music and light refreshments at Maya Cinemas Bakersfield, 1000 California Ave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.