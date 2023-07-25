From poi and Polynesian influences to plant life and the Pacific Ocean, get ready to test your knowledge about Hawaii this Friday.
The Kern Literacy Council promises an evening of philanthropy and fun for its Trivia Night Fundraiser at KC Steakhouse.
"We are thrilled to host another Trivia Night Fundraiser at KC Steakhouse," said Ian Anderson, executive director of the Kern Literacy Council, in a news release. "This event not only promises to be an enjoyable evening for trivia enthusiasts but also serves as an evening for the community to come together and support our literacy initiatives in our area. We invite everyone to join us and make a difference while having fun!"
Get ready to compete in this trivia event with a Hawaiian theme. Topics will include Father's Day, Independence Day, Flag Day and "The Big Bang Theory," according to the release.
Trivia enthusiasts are invited to form teams of up to five players and put their knowledge to the test. Teams with more than five players can compete but will have one point per additional person deducted per round, according to information on the event's Eventbrite page. Individuals will be added to a team.
Along with trivia, guests can bid on raffle baskets and purchase snacks.
The event runs from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at KC Steakhouse, 2515 F St.
Tickets are $20 per person, which includes admission, participation in the trivia competition and access to the raffle. Visit eventbrite.com or call 661-324-3213 to purchase.
All funds raised will benefit literacy resources, tutoring services and educational programs for individuals in need throughout Kern County.
The nonprofit helps coordinate volunteers who aid both adults and children with learning how to read, write, do math, pass a GED exam, prepare for U.S. citizenship test, or develop reading strategies to use with your children.