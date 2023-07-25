Hawaii trivia

Duke Kahanamoku Beach in the Honolulu tourist neighborhood of Waikiki in Hawaii beckons in this 2014 file photo. You'll need all your knowledge of the island state for the Kern Literacy Council's Trivia Night Fundraiser being held Friday at KC Steakhouse.

 Sam Eifling / AP, File

From poi and Polynesian influences to plant life and the Pacific Ocean, get ready to test your knowledge about Hawaii this Friday.

The Kern Literacy Council promises an evening of philanthropy and fun for its Trivia Night Fundraiser at KC Steakhouse.

