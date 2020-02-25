Your invitation didn't get lost in the mail: The Community Block Party is back at The Shoppes at Seven Oaks Business Park and everyone is invited.
Bigger than last year's inaugural block party, Saturday's event is packed with more than 45 vendors and fun activities including a bounce house, chalk art and face painting as well as appearances from Bakersfield firefighters at noon and the Bakersfield Police Department's bomb squad and SWAT team. Marley's Mutts will also return with ambassador dogs and Bike Bakersfield will have all-ages fun planned.
Food vendors include Countryside Market, LuvSpun Floss, Michaelangelo’s Pizza, Sully’s Kitchen, Asada Grill, Edible School Garden Mobile Kitchen, Sequoia Sandwich Co., Poke Express, Maui Wowi and Kona Ice.
Pick up some goodies at the mini farmers market with vendors Redhouse Beef, Fachin Bees, Olivedale Farms, Pepper Delight, Bolthouse Farms, Braque Market Co. (loose leaf teas), Rankin Ranch, Murray Family Farms and Pure Sourdough. Road Runner Knife Sharpening will also be on hand to sharpen your tools.
Treat your pet with gifts from Fur the Love of Paws Pet Gear and Penny Pet Products. Treat yourself with candles and melts from Lo Senti, Valley Candle Co. and Izzy & Jo’s Pretty Little Melts; plants from A Cactus Moon; home goods from Dusty Rose Home, Magnolia Mangos, Saco 72, JZL Letters and Crafts, CH More Designs and Makin’ Crafts Happen; and skincare and health care items from Bloomwell Essentials.
Apparel and accessories will be sold by Twentynine Boutique, Lou + Lola, Kern Leather Co. and many more.
Address health and wellness questions to Dignity Health, Centric Urgent Care, Zivel, Pair & Marrota Physical Therapy and OsteoStrong, which will offer balance tests and discuss its bone scanner.
Those who want to give back can take part in the mobile blood drive held by Houchin Community Blood Bank. There will also be raffle giveaways at the free event.
Hosted by Bolthouse Properties, the Community Block Party runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at The Shoppes at Seven Oaks Business Park at the corner of Buena Vista Road and Bolthouse Drive.
