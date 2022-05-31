Sandstone Goods + Trading a stylish new addition to local shopping scene

Recognizing the value of a hands-on shopping experience, Rik Samoylenko is looking forward to the grand opening of his shop, Sandstone Goods + Trading, on Thursday.
Samoylenko is a great example of an entrepreneur returning to his former stomping grounds to bring something special to the community.
Before Sandstone was developed as a storefront, it was an online shop developed during the pandemic. Samoylenko had moved back to Bakersfield in 2017 after quitting his job with Anthropologie, for which he had been a visual manager and helped launch store openings around the U.S..
He wrote in an email, "At the end of 2017 I decided it was time to change things up — I quit my job, moved home to Bakersfield, and started the first steps in my new journey."
Supplementing his graphic design degree from San Diego State, Samoylenko enrolled in architecture and culinary classes at Bakersfield College. He also began forging connections with local small businesses, artists and vendors in the community.
He describes Sandstone as a home decor and lifestyle brand "offering high quality, handmade dinnerware, glassware, kitchen accessories, candles, home textiles, houseplants and planters, along with boutique quantities of men's and women’s apparel, skincare, and more."
Along with the website, which he started in 2020, the business owner began taking part in pop-up events in 2021 including the Holiday Craft & Vendor Show at the West Side Recreation & Park District in Taft, vendor markets hosted by BakoBox creator Kami Paulsen, the Bakersfield Museum of Art's Art After Dark Pride Event, Holiday Market at Seven Oaks Business Park and the Second Saturday holiday market hosted by Tlo Wines.
He wrote of the experience, "The response from this community during vendor pop-ups was incredible and I could see a gap in the local market for products that not only I was seeking, but others were also interested in buying — beautiful, high-quality goods that are made in the USA, highlight small businesses here in Kern County, are produced through sustainable methods, or are fair-trade global products that help build the social and economical structures of the people and cultures who make them."
Samoylenko knew he wanted to take the next step to open a brick-and-mortar shop to allow customers an immersive activity.
"Shopping should be an all-sensory experience — there’s a beauty in being able to feel each textile, to try on a well-made pair of jeans, to smell the top notes and undertones of candles or perfumes, to fully experience the environment and the vision of a brand in person," he wrote.
He researched locations and worked with Cal State Bakersfield's Small Business Development Center, which he described as "a fantastic, completely free resource that I utilized for market information and general business planning."
The business is also certified by the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce as an LGBTQ+ owned and operated business, and Samoylenko said he aims to create a safe and respectful community for all to enjoy.
He wrote, "I believe that representation is an important factor in business and it can be an inspirational highlight to others."
Samoylenko is excited for Thursday's grand opening and ribbon cutting, after which the store will open to the public. KUZZ will be on-site broadcasting from 3 to 5 p.m., with a prize wheel and giveaways.
A raffle will be held during the entire grand opening weekend, with customers receiving one raffle ticket for every $10 spent. A portion of profits from the weekend will benefit a local charity.
"Bakersfield is an amazing city and has a special place in my heart," he wrote. "I believe that each of us has an integral part to play and a social responsibility to community improvement. Along with volunteering time and resources, we are committed to donating a portion of our proceeds to local organizations and charities that directly impact and enhance the diverse lives of Bakersfield and Kern County residents."