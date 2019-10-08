Later this month, magic will come to the stage of the Curran Theater in San Francisco. If you're lucky, you just might be able to harness a little bit of that yourself and score some discount tickets.
The West Coast production of "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" starts on Oct. 23, and every Friday a limited number of seats will be available for the next week's performances for just $40, or $20 for each of the parts of the two-play production.
The first entry period for the "Friday Forty" ticket lottery begins next Monday, with the drawing happening on Friday for performances between Oct. 23 and 26. Drawing winners will be able to buy two tickets for each part.
For more information on the ticket lottery and to enter, go to harrypotteronstage.com.
