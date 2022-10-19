 Skip to main content
Sample culture at Coptic Festival

Local festival-goers don’t require too much of an event: food, music and something for the kids usually suffices. The Coptic Festival also brings culture and church history into the mix for a weekend of fun at St. Demiana Coptic Orthodox Church.

This is an especially exciting year for the church since the festival was not held for the last two years due to the pandemic, organizer Isis Sterling said.

