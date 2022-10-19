Sample culture at Coptic Festival

Local festival-goers don’t require too much of an event: food, music and something for the kids usually suffices. The Coptic Festival also brings culture and church history into the mix for a weekend of fun at St. Demiana Coptic Orthodox Church.
This is an especially exciting year for the church since the festival was not held for the last two years due to the pandemic, organizer Isis Sterling said.
St. Demiana is a local parish of the Coptic Orthodox Church, one of the oldest Christian churches. It dates back to ancient Egypt in A.D. 42 and is based on the teachings of St. Mark, who brought Christianity to the country.
The Bakersfield church, established in 1998, has held the festival since 2008.
A festival highlight, much like it was at last weekend's Greek Food Festival, is the food, with an assortment of Egyptian and Middle Eastern savory and sweet dishes.
Among the dishes being served are beef liver, shish kebab, grilled beef and chicken and stuffed grape leaves.
Vegetarians can enjoy potato "tornadoes" (twisted fried potatoes on a stick) and falafel or tamiya, which is similar but made with fava beans.
Law enforcement, firefighters and first responders who attend in uniform will receive a free meal. For everyone else, meal plates range from $12 to $15.
Sweets will include baklava; basbousa, an Egyptian semolina cake with yogurt; kunafa, a pastry made with vermicelli noodles; and all different types of Egyptian cookies.
The Middle Eastern desserts will be sold in packs, some all of one treat and others offering an assortment, for $4 and up.
Beverages will include the usual coffee, tea and soft drinks as well as fresh juices including mango and sugarcane, which is popular in Egypt.
Children can work up an appetite in the bounce house or playing games. There will also be arts and crafts and face painting.
Guests can also take home a souvenir with a custom T-shirt with their choice of pharaonic image or a poster with their name in hieroglyphics, both made on site.
You can also take a photo with pharaohs and queens of Egypt.
Admission is free but games and souvenirs are offered for a small cost.
"They try to make everything very reasonable," Sterling said.
Vendors will also sell Egyptian wares including handmade items.
Church tours are also offered every hour.
Sterling said, "It shows the church and tells about the history of the Coptic Church. It's really wonderful."
Each lasts about a half hour with attendees able to ask questions along the way.
Another chance to learn more is at the booth charting the Holy Family's trip through Egypt. A docent will offer a brief presentation including a map showing where Joseph, Mary and baby Jesus traveled to escape the wrath of King Herod. Attendees can also ask questions at the interactive booth, Sterling said.
Organizers expect around 300 to 400 attendees for each day of the festival.
Sterling, who has been a member of the church for more than eight years, said she is thrilled to see it grow. The church began with seven families and now includes 215 families in its flock.
She said her favorite part of the festival is the educational elements.
"I love to see people's faces light up when they learn what the Coptic Orthodox Church is."
Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.