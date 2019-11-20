Whether you're at home on the range or you just want to fit in with those who are, there's quite the experience coming up this weekend. The ninth annual Cowboy Marketplace, taking place at Rancho Rio Stables, features authentic western craftsmen and creatives.
Sharon Echenique-Buys, who helped organize the vendors, described the event as an annual gathering of ranchers, cowboys and families.
She wrote in an email, "Cowboy Marketplace was created in 2010 to specifically give those in the Western/Cowboy world a place to both show their handmade creations and a venue to shop for them."
The timing hits just before the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas in December, which Echenique-Buys described as the "fashion mecca for the cowboy culture."
"Huge venues are opened up to the public for the largest western wear trade show in the U.S. Not every cowboy and his family can attend so we thought it might be fun to have our own Cowboy Christmas here in Bakersfield."
The weekend also includes a Ranch Rodeo on Saturday along with a steak dinner and performance by guitarist Joe Peters that night. But the overall marketplace runs Friday through Sunday with more than 30 artisans and vendors of handcrafted items.
In addition to organizing vendors, Echenique-Buys will be there with her business, B.Wild, which specializes in cowboy wild rags and scarves.
Other participants, a mix of local and out of state businesses, include: Bullhorn Hat Co., authentic palm leaf cowboy hats; The Buckin Cow, handmade cowhide home decor; Hobson’s Horse Tack; Brands-n-Barbwire; Fachin Bees; Kayli’s Cannery; Rylee’s Mobile Boutique; Kern River Knives; Izzy and Jo’s, handmade wax melts and hard lotions; Three Old Girls Soap Co.; Clark’s Leather; Sugar Shack, homemade desserts; Back Country Horsemen of California; Clip Clop, horse shoe art; A Lil Buck Wild, infant apparel; Blue Canyon Ceramics; Granny G’s, handmade blankets; and Turquoise Rose Ranch, traveling western wear boutique.
And even though many attendees already know each other, Echenique-Buys said everybody is welcome.
"(It's) a great weekend for families and not just the western community. It’s definitely not a huge event by no means. Just some cowboys getting together to compete on horseback, eat good homemade food and do some Christmas shopping."
