Running with endurance: Encouragement for all our essential workers

In the New Testament book of Hebrews Chapter 11, we find stories of people who accomplished great things in God's strength.
As I have watched our teams of caregivers, physicians and associates at Adventist Health Kern County in Bakersfield, Delano and Tehachapi Valley rise to the challenge of our most recent COVID-19 surge, as well as health care workers throughout our community and this incredible nation, I am reminded of these greats.
People like Noah, who built an ark and saved humanity. People like Abraham, who believed that God would do what he said, even against scientific odds. People like Moses, who saved an entire group of people. People like David, who didn't let his fear stop him from conquering the giant.
The work of every nurse and doctor, respiratory therapist and CNA, pharmacist, outpatient clinic worker, housekeeper, dietary aide, X-ray tech, registrar, transporter, security guard, maintenance worker, IT tech and therapist is doing is heroic work, deserving of a spot on that list of greats!
It takes every person in every health care organization — pulling together — to make sure this type of sacred work is carried out to every patient and every family. I am so proud of these people and the work that they do 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.
I am also proud to live in a community filled with so many other essential workers, all contributing to the beautiful fabric that is Kern County. The teachers, parents, child care providers, first-responders, the grocery store workers, pastors, the farmers and farmworkers, construction crews, librarians, delivery services, post office workers, bank staff, mechanics, hairdressers, bus drivers, restaurant workers, baristas and more!
One thing I love about the Bible is how it takes one amazing thing, then builds on it, to encourage even more.
For example, what comes directly after Hebrews Chapter 11 in the first verses of Chapter 12, we find this:
"Let us run with endurance, looking to Jesus, the author and finisher of our faith."
This is awesome because it doesn't leave us with just an example of amazing people, who lived to do amazing things in history. It gives us a promise that we can do amazing things, and that we don't have to do them alone.
The God of our mission. The God that calls us to "Live God's Love" has promised us that he is the "author and finisher."
He started this. He will enable us to run with endurance through this surge. We will come out stronger together.
Thank you for running with endurance. Thank you for showing up for patients, students, neighbors, congregations, co-workers, customers, clients and our community. Thank you for the sacrifices each of you are making on behalf of this sacred work.
My prayers are with all of you.
And I am confident in the one who has promised that he is faithful to carry us through.
Daniel Wolcott is president of Adventist Health Kern County Care Delivery, which represents three hospitals in Bakersfield, Delano and Tehachapi Valley. Adventist Health is a faith-based, nonprofit integrated health system serving more than 80 community on the West Coast and in Hawaii as well as others across the U.S. through its Blue Zones company, a pioneer in taking a systemic and environmental approach to improving the health of entire cities and communities.