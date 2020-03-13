The Rummage Sale planned for Saturday at Bakersfield College has been postponed.
This event is one of many that has been affected this week by the state's mandate against large gatherings amid COVID-19 concerns.
Jennifer Garrett, director of choral and vocal studies at BC, said the fundraiser for the BC Chamber Singers' performance trip to Vietnam in 2021 will be rescheduled.
Those who want to help the students can head to Blaze Pizza at 3900 California Ave on March 24. From 4:30 to 8 p.m. that day, guests who mention the fundraiser can have a portion of their bill go to the effort.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.