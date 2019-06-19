Just because you can’t see the real thing doesn’t mean you can’t experience Roy Orbison and Buddy Holly live.
The two will appear for a holographic performance at the Fox Theater as part of the “Roy Orbison & Buddy Holly: The Rock ‘N’ Roll Dream Tour” on Sept. 28. Tickets go on sale Friday.
The technology comes from BASE Hologram, which is described in a Fox newsletter as “the leading content developer, producer and distributor of concerts, theatricals and spectacles that combine holographic cinema and mixed reality with live entertainment.”
Guests can expect some favorites from each late performer. Orbison is known for “Only the Lonely,” “Pretty Woman” and “In Dreams.” Holly is known for “That’ll Be the Day,” “Everyday” and “Not Fade Away.”
Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. but are available at 10 a.m. on Thursday with the code “MUSIC.” Tickets range from $35 to $60 and can be purchased online at thebakersfieldfox.com, by phone at 324-1369 or at the box office at 1700 20th St., Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
