After being canceled due to the comedian's health, Ron White has rescheduled his performance at the Fox Theater for April 25.
White was originally to perform at the theater last Thursday and was already in town when the theater staff was told he would have to postpone the show, said theater manager Matthew Spindler.
"We weren't told much," Spindler said. "We had a full staff here that day, everything was set up and ready to go, and we got a call from the promoter saying (White) wasn't doing well."
For a little while, Spindler said, it seemed like White still might be able to perform that night before he learned it would need to be canceled.
According to TMZ, White was hospitalized due to a neck infection, causing a swelling in his neck that made it hard for him to breathe and move. The celebrity news website said White had developed a calcium deposit in his neck from dehydration and being overworked.
Tickets from the "Tater Salad" comedian's original show will be good for the rescheduled show in April.
Those who had tickets to the first show but cannot make it to the new one can receive a full refund. If tickets were bought by credit card, just call Vallitix at 322-5200; if bought with cash, tickets can also be refunded at the Fox Theater box office Monday through Friday, from 11 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.
For those who didn't already have tickets and would like to see White in April, tickets go on sale on Wednesday at 11 a.m.
"We're excited to have him back at the Fox," Spindler said.
