Have you ever read a romance novel that was just too good to set down? What was it that kept you eagerly turning the page?
Are you thinking about writing a love story but aren’t sure where to start?
Then come and join the Writers of Kern on Saturday for "Arc, Beats and Craft: Essential Master Class in Writing Romance Novels," presented by Jeanne De Vita, the “Book Genie."
De Vita will reveal the five essential building blocks of writing a successful romance novel. She will introduce new authors to helpful concepts, tools and often-overlooked writing essentials, while also challenging experienced authors to improve their mastery of the genre.
De Vita is both an acquisitions and developmental editor and has taught creative writing for more than a decade. She has edited TV and film scripts, more than 300 romance novels for best-selling authors, some of the most successful Kindle Unlimited published independent authors, and aspiring novelists.
Currently, she teaches in the creative writing department of UCLA Extension, and teaches romance craft at The Ripped Bodice Bookstore in Culver City.
Come out and learn how to craft your own irresistible romance novel. You’re going to love this!
— Susan Baker is a member of the Writers of Kern.
