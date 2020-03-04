There are no Get Out of Jail Free cards here.
If players want to win Monopoly Mania, they've got to be ready to put down money like they are Rich Uncle Pennybags — but it's for a good cause.
On Friday, the Volunteer Center of Kern County will hold its annual Monopoly Mania fundraiser, now in its seventh year. Tickets must be purchased in advance, so act fast if you want to go. Funds from the event go to the Volunteer Center, a nonprofit organization that manages volunteers used in Kern County Office of Emergency Services, Habitat for Humanity, City Serve and more, said Scott Chapman, a frequent volunteer for the center.
"There's always a need for volunteers," Chapman said. "Really this is an excuse to support the center."
Coconut Joe's Banquet Hall will transform into a Monopoly fan's paradise, with 30 tables decked out with the board game and designated bankers to assist in tallying money and property value at the end of the game to determine the winners. There will be 45 minutes of play before breaking for dessert and then attendees will return for another 45 minutes of gameplay.
The biggest game-changer with Monopoly Mania is the life-sized jail. The infamous "Crazy Jail" returns with wild and crazy officers who won't let anyone out without the purchase of a $5 Get Out of Jail card.
"It gets pretty competitive," Chapman said. "It's a fun and engaging night to get social."
By the end of the hour and a half of gameplay, a winner will be declared at each table and they will be able to choose one of the gifts bags with varying prizes inside, but one bag will have the grand prize inside, worth $800, said Volunteer Center executive director Brenda Ratliff.
Before the big competition starts, guests will enjoy a tri-tip and chicken dinner served with sides. Endless popcorn will be served throughout the night.
The evening will be serenaded by live music from Studio 'O' Rhythm Section.
There will be a silent auction at the event items include gift baskets, trips and more. During the dessert break, guests can place final bids in a silent auction.
As the Volunteer Center's largest fundraiser, the event typically raises about $10,000 to $12,000 with around 200 attendees, Ratliff said. Monopoly Mania is a family-friendly, alcohol-free event, and players as young as 13 can join if accompanied by an adult.
The idea for Monopoly Mania came from Ratliff's friend who refused to take no for an answer. The director for a volunteer center in Fresno invited Ratliff to a Monopoly-themed event. Hesitant at first, she came home ready to create her own version in Bakersfield. It's unlike a standard gala because of the lighthearted, interactive element, Ratliff said.
"You say Monopoly and people think it's a game that never ends but this is fast-paced," Ratliff said. "We made an event where people get their money's worth."
