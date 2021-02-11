Some people, as the saying goes, wear their heart on their sleeve. If you'd rather show your community support (and some heart), the Fox Theater has some ideas for you.
The downtown theater recently launched a new line of apparel to benefit the organization.
All five designs — four T-shirts and one hoodie — were created by Chris Borbon, who also designed merchandise sold during the Fox's "Live Stream Vaccine: The Entertainment Cure" livestream concert series, which concluded in December. Some reflect the imagery of the theater's tower or past slogans. The hooded sweatshirt features gold details along the sleeves and back reminiscent of the theater's gold leaf detailing.
Sizes are unisex, running from extra small to 3X. Additionally the Kit the Fox Presents T-shirt is also available in youth sizes.
Cost for the T-shirts ranges from $25 to $30 and the hoodie is $50. Currently, orders must be shipped, at a cost of $10, but they will eventually be available for local pickup. All proceeds will help keep the theater running until it is able to reopen to the public.
Check out the merchandise at thebakersfieldfox.com. For additional questions, email info@thebakersfieldfox.com.
The theater is also collecting the community's memories of the long-running theater for inclusion in an upcoming book.
No detail is too trivial. Organizers want information about all the Fox concerts, shows and events over the past 90 years. Old show photos, merchandise, posters and other show items are sought for documentation.
Submissions can be shared two ways: through the Fox's website at thebakersfieldfox.com/memories-on-h or email history@thebakersfieldfox.com.