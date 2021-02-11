Bakersfield, CA (93308)

Today

Mostly clear skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low around 50F. S winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Mostly clear skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low around 50F. S winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.