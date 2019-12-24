Whether you're in for a wild night out or family-friendly fun, Bakersfield has plenty of ways to party all the way into 2020.
The Petroleum Club of Bakersfield hopes to bring a little magic to your night with its New Year’s Eve Dinner and Magic Show. This is the second year the club has thrown some legerdemain into the mix. This year, magician Mark Paskell will perform two shows timed with the dinner seatings.
Paskell has performed professionally since he was a teen, skilled in magic as well as juggling, mime, clowning and other variety arts. At age 20, he moved to Las Vegas, building his act and performing for clients both corporate (ABC, Health Net, Walt Disney Studios and Shell Oil) and private including Steven Spielberg, John Travolta, Sam Raimi, Jamie Lee Curtis and Sylvester Stallone.
He has toured in China, Japan, Mexico, Trinidad and throughout Europe. In addition to performing, Mark consults, supervises and assists on motion pictures and television shows and has advised screenwriters who want accurate depictions of magic and magicians in their screenplays.
There are two seatings: one with the reception at 5:30 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m. and magic show at 7:30 p.m.; and the later one with reception at 8 p.m., dinner at 8:30 p.m. and magic show at 10 p.m.
The club is serving a four-course meal. To start, guests will enjoy a tomato tart, with caramelized onion, chevre cheese, olive tapenade and garden greens. Then they can choose between curried butternut squash bisque or roasted beetroot salad, with chevre cheese, watercress, rye crisps and pomegranate vinaigrette.
Entree options are filet mignon, served with pomme fondant, carrot puree, beet reduction, roasted onion soubise and pinot noir demi-glace; roulade de poulet, a chicken breast stuffed with mushrooms, spinach, roasted garlic and caramelized shallots, with poulet roti jus served with courgettes and butternut squash puree; or winter quinoa, with winter squash, mushrooms, winter root vegetables, dried cranberries and toasted pumpkin seeds.
Dessert will be a vanilla bean napoleon with vanilla bean-blood orange pastry cream, raspberry sorbet, pomegranate gel and mascarpone-cardamom chantilly cream.
The children's menu is a choice of cheeseburger or chicken strips, served with french fries, a fruit cup and dessert.
Cost is $95, $75 for members and guests, $27 for children 6 to 12 and free for children 5 and under.
Seating is limited and reservations are required by calling 324-6561 or online at PCBTHECLUB.com.
The Petroleum Club of Bakersfield is on the 12th floor of Stockdale Tower, 5060 California Ave.
How else can you ring in the new year? Here are some options.
Party time
ARIAS ESTATE
What: This new venue is hosting New Year’s Eve at Gatsby’s Mansion, a Roaring ’20s-themed party with DJs, live dancers, photo booth, mechanical bull, champagne toast and firework show at midnight.
When: 9:30 p.m. to 2:30 a.m.
Where: 15329 S. H St.
Admission: $20, $250 for VIP, includes admission for six, bottle service, private bar, restroom and lounge area upstairs on balcony overlooking event; available at eventbrite.com
BAKERSFIELD MARRIOTT
What: The Marriott is back for a second year of New Year's Eve fun. Mariachi Toledo will kick things off with ranchera and cumbia favorites followed by DJ Kai, playing the hits including Latin, top 40, old school and classics from the ’80s and ’90s. Evening will also include a champagne/cider toast, pozole and taco bar.
When: 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Where: 801 Truxtun Ave.
Admission: Tickets are $45; rooms available for $99 with code DJ Kai NYE Dance.
Information: 323-1900 or bakersfieldmarriott.com
BELLVEDERE COCKTAIL LOUNGE
What: The Old Farts New Year's Eve potluck allows those who have no intention (or ability) to stay up until midnight to celebrate starting at noon. There is also a more-traditional midnight countdown. Both include free food, a champagne toast, countdown and music by Joey Zaza and Rockamole (early) or Ben Lara and Elevation 406 (late night)
When: Old Farts at noon; traditional party at 8 p.m.
Where: 3090 Brundage Lane
Admission: Free
Information: 325-2139 or bellvedere1@aol.com
BUCK OWENS’ CRYSTAL PALACE
What: A party with music from Foster Campbell and Friends and the Stampede Band, plus optional four-course dinner.
When: Dinner served from 7 to 8:45 p.m.; open to non-diners at 8:45 p.m.
Where: 2800 Buck Owens Blvd.
Admission: $$65-$75 for admission with dinner and reserved seating; $35 without dinner
Information: 328-7560 or buckowens.com
DOT x OTT
What: "Sail the Sparkling Seas" with a special menu including fresh whole Maine lobster, tomahawk wagyu steak and dishes highlighting the winter harvest from Pickalittle Farm. New champagnes will also be available to order.
When: 5 to 10 p.m.
Where: 930 18th St.
Reservations: 324-7112
ELEMENTS VENUE
What: Move over, Warhol — we’re going back to Studio 54 with the “largest disco ball ever,” along with dinner and dancing, with complimentary pozole at 1:30 a.m. Dinner includes New York steak, shrimp linguine, vegetable medley, Caesar salad, cheesecake, nonalcoholic beverage and a bottle of champagne. Mento Buru, Mariachi Oro y Plata and DJs Manuel G and Editt will provide the music. Mariachi Oro y Plata will perform during dinner followed by Mento Buru, DJ Nokturnal and DJ Editt.
When: Doors at 6 p.m., dinner and mariachi from 7 to 9 p.m. and dance from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Where: 3401 Chester Ave., Suite H
Admission: Couples dinner $125 in advance, $150 at door; dance ticket only $15 in advance and $20 at the door
Information: 301-4681 or eventbrite.com
THE MARK RESTAURANT
What: At this Roaring ’20s speakeasy downtown, people are encouraged to dress to impress. Dinner will be served starting at 4 p.m. Uptown Swing will perform from 10:15 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Themed drinks will include Manhattans, gin rickeys, bee knees and more. There will also be an appetizer bar and champagne toast.
When: Dinner 4 to 10 p.m., music 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Where: 1623 19th St.
Cover: $25 per person
Reservations: 322-7665
PADRE HOTEL
What: Dance through the decades with DJs performing in Prospect Lounge and Brimstone on the first floor while the Prairie Fire patio on the second floor will host a silent disco (limited capacity; arrive early for a spot). The Belvedere Room will serve a three-course dinner (at an additional charge) in advance of the party.
When: Dinner seatings at 5 and 8 p.m.; party from 9 p.m. to 2:30 a.m.
Where: 1702 18th St.
Admission: $75 for dinner, $15 to add party admission; $20 pre-sale, $30 at the door for party only; room packages available starting at $299, includes champagne, party favors and admission for two to party! Those dining in the Belvedere Room can get a $25 discount on a room package.
Information: 427-4900 or thepadrehotel.com
SOL Y LUNA
What: Arabian Nights NYE 2020, with belly dancers, music by DJ Gary Markos and La Revancha, three-course dinner and optional champagne service
When: 7:30 p.m. to 3 a.m.
Where: 11420 Ming Ave.
Admission: $125, $125-$250 for additional champagne service (spots limited); tickets available at eventbrite.com
Information: 412-4939
THE TOWER BAR & GRILL
What: Head to this New Year’s Eve Masquerade Ball wearing a mask and dressed in formal, all-black attire. Music by Prisoners of Love, DJ Damage and La Marcha. The evening will include a $1,000 cash balloon drop, champagne toast, taco bar, party favors and photo booth.
When: 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Where: 1200 Truxtun Ave., Suite 100
Admission: $25, available at eventbrite.com or 321-9597
For the family
JOHN'S INCREDIBLE PIZZA
What: Buffet and beverage, games and fun, plus party favors and watching the ball drop
When: 7 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Where: 3709 Rosedale Highway
Admission: $19.99 for buffet and beverage, unlimited rides and 75 credits; $29.99 for buffet and beverage, unlimited rides, 200 credits and New Year's accessories including a hat and glow necklace. Book by Dec. 26 for 20 extra credits.
Information/reservations: johnspizza.com/nye or 859-1111
ROLLERAMA
What: Roll into the new year with the family during an evening with music, games and a countdown
When: 7:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Where: Rollerama West, 7850 Brimhall Road; and Rollerama 34th, 1004 34th St.
Admission: $12 pre-sale, $15 at the door, includes skate rental and noise maker
Information: rollerama.com
SKATELAND
What: All-night skating, with pizza and refreshments
When: 7:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Where: 415 Ming Ave.
Admission: $10, includes skate rental; rollerblades are an extra $2
Information: 426-8059 or skatelandbakersfield.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.