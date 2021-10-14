Riders gear up for 35th Vickie Rigby Memorial Spooktacular Cycling Event

On Saturday, the Kern Wheelmen Cycling Club will host its annual Vickie Rigby Memorial Spooktacular Cycling Event starting at the Pyles Boys Picnic Grounds at Lake Ming.
The supported ride will include rest stops and refreshments along with a nice Tex-Mex meal at the end of the ride at the picnic grounds.
Cycling routes for all levels are available for anyone interested in riding.
The family fun ride ($30) goes around Lake Ming, passes California Living Museum to Hart Park and returns. It is 10 miles with 300 feet of climb.
The Frightening 40 ($60) starts at Lake Ming and follows Alfred Harrell Highway/Comanche Road to Bena Road then follows Bena to the turn-around at Cal-Bodfish Road. It measures 41 miles with 2,300 feet of climb.
Take the Morbid Metric ($75) to Alfred Harrell Highway/Comanche Road, Bena Road and Cal-Bodfish Road to Caliente, heading 6 miles beyond Caliente to turn around. That route runs 65 miles with 3,900 feet of climb.
At 91 miles and 5,900 feet of climb, Nightmare 90 ($85) lives up to its name , following that path to Caliente then through Twin Oaks to the turn-around near the Twin Oaks School.
The Horrible Lions' Trail 100 ($110) takes a longer trail out to Caliente before heading back to the lake for 95 miles and 7,200 feet of climb.
Hideous Breckenridge 100 ($110), measuring 106 miles and 10,000 feet of climb, goes to Breckenridge Road and ascends the mountain then descends into Walker Basin on the far side, and continues to Twin Oaks, Caliente and back to Lake Ming.
Register from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Rusty's Pizza at 1401 Wible Road or on site at the race on Saturday morning.