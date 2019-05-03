Lightning in a Bottle

What: Independent music and art family-friendly festival, includes live music, food vendors, yoga classes, educational workshops, swimming, camping and games for kids, When: Wednesday through Monday

Where: Buena Vista Recreational Aquatic Area, 13601 Ironbark Road

Cost: Admission $185-$430, free for children ages 5 and under; vehicle/RV camping $150-$1,200; on-site camping $1,500-$3,030

Information/tickets: lightninginabottle.org