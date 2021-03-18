Ride into Old Town Kern this Saturday

Spring is in the air this weekend so why not go out and enjoy it with the Food Crawl and Bike Ride through Old Town Kern?
Saturday's event is a team-up of Bike Bakersfield, the Kern County Historical Society and The Hub of Bakersfield, which has launched a campaign to revitalize the historic neighborhood that has experienced decades of neglect.
The evening bike ride along the Baker Street corridor will stop at locations that reflect ongoing efforts to support the area including the Apple Core Project Community Garden and David Nelson Pocket Park.
Riders will head out at 5:30 p.m. from Los Tacos de Huicho, 123 18th St., riding to the nonprofit community garden at Baker and Bernard streets. Food trucks and live music will be on site along with activities and more.
From there, attendees will ride to the park, 1511 Niles St., where Golden Empire Transit and Children First will have games set up to play starting at 6 p.m.
The last stop is Nano's Barbershop, 214 Baker St., which will host BMX and skateboard sessions outside along with more food trucks and music at 6:45 p.m.
Participating vendors include Sohi Cajun Cuisine and Howie's Micheladas.
Festivities will continue until 10 p.m. A raffle with vendor items will also be held.
All bikes are welcome. Helmets are required and bike lights are greatly encouraged.