On Saturday, the National Chavez Center will host the first-ever Cesar Chavez Lowrider & Classic Car Show, offering a day of music, food, history, community and hot rods.
The idea for the gathering began last summer during the United Farm Workers march from Delano to Sacramento in support of Assembly Bill 2183.
Andres Chavez, executive director of the National Chavez Center and grandson of the UFW co-founder, said the lowrider community was instrumental in support of the three-week, 335-mile trek as well as the union election legislation.
"I was on that march and was really moved personally by their commitment."
Chavez said he reached out to a gathering of Bakersfield lowrider clubs to gauge their interest in an event at the center.
Many lowrider clubs have been around for decades, cruising California Avenue, which for many years was the more accepted spot for lowriders than the main drag of Chester.
Jose Fernandez, president of the Classic Dreams Car Club, told Chavez that he remembered the late civil rights leader and had always dreamed of putting on a Cesar Chavez car show.
As this is the first event of its kind at the center, some details were still being finalized. Chavez said there are at least 75 cars preregistered to show, although he was warned by the clubs that late registrations are very common.
"I've been learning a lot about the lowrider culture," Chavez said. "They said, 'Don't stress out. Day of (registration) is a big thing.These are old cars. The weather may not be conducive or something comes up. Many will register after the fact instead of registering in advance.'"
Rest assured there will be plenty of classic vehicles to admire and proud owners ready to discuss them.
The event will also include live entertainment including a performance by Mento Buru at 5 p.m., a beer garden with plenty of cold brews and food vendors including tacos and barbecue.
Attendees will also be able to tour the Cesar E. Chavez National Monument, which will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Guests can explore on their own but Chavez said if a larger group gathers, someone on site can offer some tour guidance.
"It's been a long time since we had a big event on site at the center and I'm excited to see the space activated again. We want to do more cultural programming."
Chavez is currently endorsing a bill for the creation of a Cesar E. Chavez and the Farmworker Movement National Historical Park, which would encompass the 187-acre national monument in Keene, Forty Acres in Delano and the Santa Rita Center in Phoenix.
Funds raised from car show registration will go toward future center programming and legacy work, Chavez said.
Even days before the first event, the plan is to make this show an annual event.
"I have quite a few people say we’ll get 2,000 or 3,000 people," Chavez said. "Even if we had 300 people we’d want to do this next year."
Of course, if those people are right about attendance, Chavez said they may need to consider a move.
"We may have to find a bigger space more suited for the car show. We'll see what this year brings us."
