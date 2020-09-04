Every spring I enjoy planting my vegetable garden in our backyard — preparing the soil and deciding what to grow for the season ahead. Gardening is a spiritual exercise where my plans and the labor of my hands intersect with the providence of God.
I plant the seeds, but the life within them comes from God. The veggies grow and produce according to his design, and the results are healthy and delicious!
Our lives are like this. We make plans and labor with our hands, but the life within us comes from God. We grow according to his design within us. Our own endeavors intersect with God’s providence. We experience and know him more deeply in our lives. It is his spirit that produces the healthy, delicious fruit in our lives — season by season.
Occasionally in my garden something takes place through God’s providence alone. Something that I neither planned nor took part in through the work of my own hands. “Volunteer” veggies sprout up of their own accord. These volunteers grow with an unusual vigor that exceeds my own cultivation skills — a vigor that comes from God’s creative power alone.
This year I was surprised to find a volunteer sunflower growing in the midst of my radishes. How did it get there? This was a newly turned garden bed, with fresh compost and soil. I only planted radish seeds. It was somehow planted by God’s hand alone, and now growing stronger each day according to his design.
Sunflowers focus their energy directly toward the sun. By day the leaves stretch upward and follow the light as it tracks across the sky. By night they rest, their leaves gently drooping by the stalk. They grow to 6 feet tall or more, bursting forth in joyous sunlike flowers rimmed with bright golden petals. They produce thousands of sunflower seeds.
At first, I did not notice this sunflower because it blended in among the radish tops. Then as the vigor took hold and it stretched upward to the sun, I took note and considered, “What is God speaking to me through this?” Where has a spiritual Son-flower sprouted and begun to grow in the garden of my heart? A seed planted there by God’s own hands, designed to grow with vigor and burst forth with joy.
Perhaps there is a sunflower of God’s providence growing in your own life. Or here among us at Ascension. A planting of God, growing with vigor. Not through the cultivation of our hands, but through his hands. Maybe hidden among the radishes and unnoticed until it reaches toward the heavens. Designed to grow with a single intention and focus on the Son.
Perhaps even we ourselves are the Son-flowers.
The Rev. Jack Estes is the pastor of Ascension Anglican Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.