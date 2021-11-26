REV. JACK ESTES: Advent the season to prepare for arrival of Christ

There is a little season on the church calendar often missed by Christians and non-Christians alike. A special season full of significance and symbolism, only four weeks long: the season of Advent. The first Sunday in Advent marks the beginning of the Christian year and the rhythms of spiritual life in the church. The 28 days of Advent are a time of preparation before the feast of Christmas — one of the principal feasts of the church.
Advent restores meaning to Christmas. These four weeks embellished with the themes and symbols of the season call us to slow down, examine our hearts, and prepare our spiritual lives as well as our homes. In the driven-ness of the world, we can rush to celebrate Christmas not so much because of Jesus, but because we just love to celebrate with food, parties, gifts and conversation. We end up stressing out over how well everything is going to turn out and missing the very things we long for within our hearts. The joy, the peace, the love and the hope found and given to us when Jesus the Messiah arrives in our lives.
The word Advent is rooted in the ancient Latin verb "adventus," which literally means "coming or arrival." The season calls our attention to the promised arrival of the anointed one of God, the coming of Jesus Christ. This prophetic promise is found throughout the Bible in both old and new testaments. There are in fact two arrivals foretold. The first was fulfilled when Jesus arrived in Bethlehem on Christmas morning, born as savior of all mankind. The second awaits, when returns at the end of the age to rule as king over all the earth. Both advents are incorporated into the celebrations and scriptures of the season.
The themes of Advent are full of significance for our spiritual lives, a time of anticipation and expectation in the fulfillment of God's promises. The season calls us to a time of remembrance, looking back to the events just prior to Jesus' birth, but also a time of expectation, looking forward to the time when we will once again see him face to face.
While in many parts of the church Advent is viewed as a penitential season like Lent, I would argue for preparation as the primary spiritual focus. John the Baptist crying in the wilderness, "Prepare the way of the Lord," make ready for the arrival of the Holy One. If we genuinely expect an event to occur in the near future, then we gather all our resources and energy to prepare for it in advance.
What are you doing to prepare for Christmas this year? No doubt we are decorating our homes; purchasing gifts and wrapping with care; planning for a Christmas dinner that is delicious, so that when at last the day arrives, we can share the joy with the ones we love the most. Don't wait till the last minute, Christmas is coming soon.
The symbols of Advent capture the heart of anticipation, expectation and preparation. Today many churches use purple as the liturgical color for vestments and altar, but the older more traditional color is Sarum blue. This is the color that was commonly used at the coronation of kings and symbolizes the kingship of Jesus. Blue also represents the clear sky above, where we look to see his return when he arrives again.
The most prominent and well-known symbol of this season is the Advent wreath.
This tradition began in Germany when evergreen boughs were tied together in a circular fashion to signify the eternal nature of God and the promise of everlasting life given to us in the birth of Christ. The four candles represent the four centuries that lapsed between the ending of the Old Testament writings and the birth of Jesus. Perhaps also the four horsemen of the Apocalypse who will be sent out before his return.
One candle is lit each Sunday over the four weeks of Advent to show a sense of growing anticipation and ever-increasing light as the Messiah draws closer. Each candle in turn represents a spiritual reality which we will experience in his presence: hope, peace, joy and love. The candle of joy is rose-colored and reserved for the third week of the season. In the center of the wreath stands a tall white candle. This is the Christ candle that we light on Christmas, showing that the time is fulfilled, and Jesus the light of the world has come.
This year Advent begins on Sunday. In this Advent season, I invite you to engage in a spiritual assignment — an exercise of faith. Faith in Jesus born the savior when he first arrived in Bethlehem 2,021 years ago. Faith in Jesus the king of heaven and earth, who will arrive once more at the end of the age. God's promises are true, certain and fulfilled in Christ.
Let us enter this special little season of Advent with hope and expectations. God will fulfill his word to us even when it seems like we have waited long to see it completed.
I pray that you will discover the rich significance and symbology of this special season of the church year, preparing your heart and your life for the arrival of the Christ — Jesus the anointed one. So we may be ready when he appears, because when Jesus is present Christmas has come!
The Rev. Jack Estes is the pastor of Ascension Anglican Church.