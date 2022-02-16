Return to Kernville's roots with Whiskey Flat Days

If you're a fan of history, Westerns or just looking for an open-air festival atmosphere outside city limits in February, Whiskey Flat Days might be for you.
"Whiskey Flat Days celebrates the old days of Kernville when it was called Whiskey Flat," said Orion Sanders, president of the Kernville Chamber of Commerce, in explaining the event's heritage. The name comes from California's Gold Rush era, when the area earned the moniker as a spot where miners could take a break from their arduous work and imbibe.
Sanders said the name only lasted a few years, and the town has physically moved from where it was during those days, but Kernville still embraces the region's history, celebrating Western tradition and culture with the three-day festival every Presidents Day weekend. This year's festival theme, "Saddle Tramps and Cowboy Camps," is a reflection of the fun, games and revelry that take place.
"It takes us back to the times of the miners, the ranchers and the Indian tribes and all of those things," Sanders said. There's also more modern entertainment, including a Wild West Daze Rodeo, a dance, and ATV and motorcycle races, he said.
One of the more popular forms of entertainment is Whiskey Flat Encampment, a street designed to look like a downtown drag from a Gold Rush-era mining town, complete with a blacksmith making horseshoes, tanners and and even live re-enactments of simulated history a few times a day.
"The part that I really enjoy is when they do the shootout," said Mickie Phillips, who works at the Kernville Chamber of Commerce, which organizes much of the festival each year. "The cavalry comes in on their horses and they do a shootout in front of the saloon — it's really fun to watch."
The entertainment is spread out over a three- to four-block radius, bringing as many as 30,000 people to a town whose population usually hovers around 2,000, according to Sanders.
With such a crowd for the small town, there are a few things to consider if you're thinking of making a weekend getaway: 1) parking might be a challenge and, if you want to go to the pet parade for example, you'll probably want to get there a couple of hours before the start time; 2) there are a lot of camping opportunities in Kernville, and at least three campsites close to town, but as of mid-January, the hotels are pretty much booked for the weekend, so plan ahead with an AirBnB, a camper or some other alternative sleeping arrangement; and 3) make reservations where possible, due to the crowds.
Another variable is the weather, according to locals, who note that there are days when the temperatures can hit the 70s, and then there are also times when there's snow on the ground, so make sure you check the forecast.
Cheryl Borthick, who's known in Kernville as the owner-operator of a Kernville staple, Cheryl's Diner — which she described as a "good ol' American diner" — said there are a variety of food options, whether you're looking for festival food to snack on like hot dogs and chili bowls, or if you'd like to take a short trip up the road, there's Kern River Brewing Co. and a few other options. But one of the nicest, more recent additions to Kernville is a $1 million-plus investment Kern County made to enhance the area's walkability, so there's plenty to go and do, if you're just looking to walk around.
"Whiskey Flat Days is a big boon, and also not just for the people that come here, but for the locals, too, because we don't see those kinds of crowds until the summer, and it's never that many people at one time," Borthick said, "so it is historic in many ways."