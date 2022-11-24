Return to Christmas at Roberts Lane

If you're already sick of Thanksgiving leftovers, indulge in the holiday spirit with a stop at Christmas at Roberts Lane starting Friday.
Launched last year, the drive-thru held by Teen Challenge at its Roberts Lane facility will offer entertainment, lights, Santa and, of course, tasty treats.
That includes the nonprofit's famed apple dumplings as well as kettle corn, homemade tamales and salsa.
Cost is $15 for a half-dozen tamales (cheese or pork), $25 for a dozen tamales, $10 for a decorative jar of salsa, $10 for an apple dumpling, $12 for kettle corn, $4 for a corn dog, $5 for a churro, $2 for hot chocolate with marshmallows, water or soda.
Starting Friday, the drive-thru will be held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays through Jan. 1 (closed Christmas Day) at 301 E. Roberts Lane.
Proceeds raised from the event will go to aid the faith-based drug and alcohol recovery program.