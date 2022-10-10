 Skip to main content
Remembering Yvonne De Carlo at 100

Lily Munster

Actress Yvonne De Carlo took a chance moving from a film career to her role as matriarch Lily Munster on the TV show "The Munsters."

 CBS

Rob Zombie's film "The Munsters," a pre-Halloween offering out on Netflix now, is almost certainly a love-it-or-loathe-it experience for fans of the beloved 1960s TV series on which the new production is based.

In addition to voice cameos from two of the surviving original cast members, the new movie features Zombie's wife, Sheri Moon Zombie, as Munster matriarch Lily memorably played by Yvonne De Carlo in the TV series.

Nick Thomas teaches at Auburn University at Montgomery, in Alabama, and has written features, columns and interviews for numerous magazines and newspapers. Visit tinseltowntalks.com for more information.

