This weekend the weather is looking comfortably warm and sunny, great for an outdoor event. But rain or shine or triple-digit heat, no force of nature will stop dedicated cancer survivors and supporters from showing up for the Relay for Life of Bakersfield.
Returning to the Kern County Fairgrounds this Saturday and Sunday, the 28th annual event will be filled with survivor laps, live music, activities and informational resources.
The event officially kicks off with the opening ceremonies at 9 a.m., with a performance by singer-songwriter Jayme Claire. She will sing "Warrior," a song she wrote in honor of her cancer-survivor father.
Team campsites will fill the campgrounds, and many groups will hold some kind of fundraiser this weekend. There will also be food and beverages available for purchase.
Though the atmosphere is generally upbeat at the event, the luminaria ceremony on Saturday evening is a little more somber, giving guests the chance to honor someone who has died from cancer, someone who is currently fighting it or someone who has overcome it.
During the luminaria, Ron Holbert will be the guest speaker. The remembrance lap will follow at 9 p.m.
Throughout the day there will be several laps to honor specific groups of people, like survivors, caregivers and first responders. There will also be themed laps, including a Cinco de Mayo lap, a bubble lap, a glow in the dark lap and a pajama lap.
There will be live music and games all day too, with Truxton Mile, John Hollins Band, Thee Majestics, Lipstick Revolver and Dinami all performing. One of the games on the main stage will be a local take on "The Masked Singer."
Last year's event raised around $800,000, money that goes to the American Cancer Society for research, services for patients, advocacy and education. This year's event has 124 teams so far.
Relay for Life is free to attend and open to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.