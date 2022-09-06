Relax and learn this Second Saturday

For this Second Saturday, there are plenty of ways to unwind downtown.
The activities on tap are mostly indoors with a few options to enjoy the outdoors.
Test your limits in the morning with a free yoga class in the courtyard of 17th Place Townhomes, 1001 18th St. Yoga instructors from Back2Back, a gym and fitness center in the Rio Bravo area, will lead the 8 a.m. session.
Eastchester Living, part of Sage Equities, is hosting the free event, which encourages attendees to "bring your water, a mat, and a friend!"
As usual, the Bakersfield Museum of Art has plenty of fun for the whole family including live music, an art project, a book reading and more.
A jazz concert will be held from 10 a.m. to noon in the museum's sculpture garden with talented musicians from the BC Jazz Combos. The performance is co-sponsored by The Hub of Bakersfield and BMoA.
Guests are encouraged to bring a blanket and a picnic to enjoy the outdoor performance underneath the shade of the trees.
Staff from the Kern County Library will hold a children’s book reading at 10:30 a.m.
There will also be a free all-ages art project offered from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Guests will be able to experiment with nōtan, a Japanese design concept involving the use and placement of light and dark in a composition.
The project is inspired by Julius Shulman's silver gelatin print "Moore Residence, Ojai 1952," which is part of the museum's permanent collection and is currently on display in the Anne Katherine Brown Hallway.
Visitors can also view more works from the permanent collection in the exhibition "Exploring the Figure," which presents works in a variety of media using the figure as a form of communication.
Also on display is the exhibition "Under the Kern County Sky: Prapat Sirinavarat," a whimsical collection from Thai-born, Bakersfield-based artist Prapat Sirinavarat.
The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1930 R St. Admission is $10, $5 for students and seniors, free for members and children 5 and younger.
The Bakersfield Art Association (1607 19th St.) will host free art classes for children and adults with Charlotte White on Saturday.
This month White will show students how to work with pastels on newspaper. The children's class is at 1 p.m. followed by a class for adults at 2:30 p.m.
Materials will be provided by the instructor but students are welcome to bring their own supplies. Contact Charlotte White at 661-330-2676 or charlottewhiteartist@icloud.com for more information.
Whether or not you're going to Village Fest, aka "the party of the year" on Saturday, you can still enjoy the pregame set for 2nd Phase Brewing (1004 19th St.). The downtown brewery will host Smoke Daddy's Barbecue Co., dishing out barbecue to enjoy with 2nd Phase's beers and hard seltzers from 2 to 5 p.m.
Smoke Daddy's has yet to post a menu but in the past has served brisket, tri-tip, pork ribs and Texas twinkies (jalapeño peppers stuffed with brisket).
Campo Bar + Bottle (1824 G St.) will serve its house-made sangria ($12) made with "fun wine and fruit" from noon to 10 p.m.
Over at Tlo Wines (1212 18th St.), Jon Ranger will perform from 3 to 5 p.m.
The tasting room, which is open from 2 to 8 p.m., will also sell charcuterie boards from HoneyBox ($28, serves two) and a dessert pairing ($35) with Todorovi Boutique Desserts.
Visit tlowines.com to reserve your pairing.