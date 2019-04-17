Just in time for spring cleaning, Strata Credit Union is hosting an Earth Day Extravaganza, where people can recycle all kinds of items that might be sitting around the house.
The recycling event will happen on Saturday morning at Strata Credit Union Riverlakes in northwest Bakersfield. There, guests can take advantage of free shredding, electronic recycling, a bulky waste collection point and local agencies accepting donations.
"It's a one-stop shop for recycling efforts," said Michelle Garland, who handles marketing for the credit union. "We have a little bit of everything."
Now in its second year, the event has expanded to offer more services and resources than its first year, when it was held in the same location but under Strata's former name, Kern Federal Credit Union.
Last year's event started out as secure document shredding, something many credit unions offer their members. Realizing computers often have similarly sensitive information, the Strata team added electronic recycling too. The benefits are dual: dispose of sensitive information securely and help the earth while you're at it.
This year, the event has grown even more.
"From there, we decided, 'Why not make it bigger?'" said Steve West, training and business development officer at Strata.
Strata has partnered with several local businesses and agencies, each of which will have its own services or information.
One is the Cal State Bakersfield student food pantry and edible garden, which provides food items to students in need. Already a recipient of Strata's 70 Wishes (a giving campaign in honor of the the credit union's 70th birthday), the pantry and garden were a perfect fit for the Earth Day event.
"They fill a really important role," West said of the pantry and garden, calling to mind the broke college student's typical diet. "They very often lack produce. So (at the university) they can get their mac and cheese and ramen, but also some kale, tomatoes ... to supplement that."
Strata has already contributed to the university's efforts and with this event, its team hopes the community will help too. Guests who bring a non-perishable food item or monetary donation to the event will get an edible gardening starter kit, which includes an edible seedling, biodegradable pot and soil.
Other partners include: City of Bakersfield Public Works/Keep Bakersfield Beautiful, providing a bulky waste collection point; PC Recycle, collecting home electronics and wiping and destroying data from recycled devices; Metro Record Storage and Shredding, offering free personal document shredding; SOS Recycling, collecting all CRV materials; County of Kern Public Works, providing information on safe disposal of hazardous household waste (not collecting it at this event, though); and Habitat for Humanity Restore, accepting all kinds of household items, from windows and electrical fixtures to appliances and furniture.
"If in doubt, bring it," West said, adding that if one agency can't accept a recycled or donated item, another might.
Kern County Animal Services will also be there, with information on low-cost spay/neuter, vaccination, chipping and licensing; the shelter will also bring some adoptable pets looking for homes. Blue Sky Partners, a consortium of local nonprofits and agencies striving for clean air, will be there with information on tax credits and incentives for clean vehicles and other eco-friendly practices. North Bakersfield Toyota will have its 2019 Prius Prime there for guests to check out. (If guests want to test drive or purchase the car, they will have to go to the dealership.)
There will also be green crafts for kids this year, as well as music and the chance to win prizes from KUZZ.
For its part, Strata also makes ongoing efforts to go green, with its solar panels and electric vehicle charging station at its downtown location.
"We're in the business of looking out for our customers," West said. Going green "is a smart budget hack. The green benefits are secondary."
The Strata team wants to help the community — not just its own members — clear out some clutter and help the planet. No matter what they are looking to get rid of, guests will find either a collection point or more information to help point them in the right direction.
"They're going to find a whole lot of things you're not going to get at an average recycle fair," Garland said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.