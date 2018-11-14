For some of us, November is the time to indulge our cravings. The holidays are just around the corner and all those homemade cookies aren't going to eat themselves.
But for local runners, this month is go-time, with both the Bakersfield Marathon and the Bakersfield Turkey Day Run happening in the next week.
The Bakersfield Turkey Day Run is kicking off its inaugural run on Thanksgiving morning at 8 a.m. Before the big meal later that day, people can participate in a 5K run and two-mile walk. All donations benefit Bakersfield's CAPK Food Bank.
This fun run starts at the Park at River Walk (11298 Stockdale Highway) and registration is $35.
Every finisher will receive a personal four-inch pie, as well as long-sleeved Thanksgiving-themed shirt for participating. There will also be live music, photo opportunities and costume contests.
For more information, go to BakersfieldTurkeyDayRun.com or call 559-289-8444.
For the pre-pre-Thanksgiving workout, runners are revved for the third annual Bakersfield Marathon on Sunday, which is happening on a later weekend this year than in the past. Runners will take on either a full marathon, a half-marathon, a two-person half-marathon relay or a 5K. And anybody can be a spectator.
It starts at 7 a.m. at Cal State Bakersfield (9001 Stockdale Highway), winds through downtown before heading to Bakersfield College, from which runners will follow the bike path back to the university.
The last chance to register will be Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Health & Fitness Expo at Buck Owens Crystal Palace (2800 Buck Owens Blvd.) Entry fees are $50 to $120. For more information, go to runsignup.com/Race/CA/Bakersfield/BakersfieldMarathonandHalf or call 654-3036.
(Some local runners might be looking for more information on the annual Turkey Trot Walk and Run, put on by the Bakersfield Homeless Center. While it would usually occur this weekend, too, this year's was canceled.)
