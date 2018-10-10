Havana nights are expected to be hot and the Cal State Bakersfield Alumni Association is ready to deliver the goods for its annual Party in the Park on Oct. 19.
Thankfully, that heat should not extend to the weather — thanks, fall! — but rather the lineup of live music, food, beverages and a caliente side of school spirit.
This year's gathering will satisfy even the hungriest Runners with returning vendors Michaelangelo Wood Fired Pizza, Mama Roomba and Nothing Bundt Cakes joining newcomers Sonder, Curbside Kitchen, Barrington's Jamaican Kitchen, Pita Paradise Food Truck, Fresco Mexican Grill and Paleta Company.
Area breweries will be represented with beers from Lengthwise, Kern River and Temblor, while oenophiles can enjoy a selection of Central Coast wines from Croad Vineyards, Harmony Cellars and Riverstar Vineyards.
The evening will include a performance by consummate party band Mento Buru, led by CSUB Alumni Association board member Matt Munoz, and a silent auction.
“Party in the Park is one of Bakersfield’s signature social events, and this year promises to be an event you do not want to miss,” CSUB Alumni Association President Justin Salters said in a news release. “I look forward to enjoying ‘Havana Nights’ as we raise funds to benefit the Alumni Association’s mentoring and scholarship programs.”
Money raised from the event supports scholarships for CSUB alumni pursuing their graduate degree on campus and the Runner Alumni Mentor Program, which helps CSUB upperclassmen navigate from school to career with the aid of alumni and other local professionals.
This year, the mentor program has 90 mentees and 85 mentors, nearly double the number involved during its inaugural year in 2017. The Alumni Scholarship Fund also enjoyed a successful year, giving away nearly $11,000 in scholarships to seven CSUB graduate students.
