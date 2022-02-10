Reading Cinemas Valley Plaza with IMAX offers half-price Tuesdays

If theres anything we might enjoy more than saving money, it's a bit of alliteration. So the new "tickets, tenders and tubs" 50% promotion at Reading Cinemas Valley Plaza with IMAX feels like an all-around win.
The theater at the Valley Plaza Mall has launched half-price Tuesday, offering that 50% discount on all films and showtimes including the premium IMAX auditorium (currently showing the mystery "Death on the Nile").
This Tuesday offer also extends to all sizes of popcorn (including extra-large tubs) and chicken tenders, which are served with fries and a choice of handmade dipping sauces including Sriracha ketchup, buttermilk ranch, chipotle mayo, jalapeño mustard, red chile crema, barbecue sauce , tomatillo crema or lime sour cream.
"Whether it’s date night or a night out with the family, Bakersfield moviegoers looking for affordable entertainment will find Bakersfield’s best movie values at Valley Plaza," Jenny Sullivan, the theater’s general manager, said in a news release.
"It's a wonderful opportunity to enjoy a state-of-the-art cinema experience, including our exclusive IMAX auditorium housing a floor-to-ceiling immersive cinema experience including a screen over 60 feet wide and 3 stories tall."
Along with "Death on the Nile," upcoming IMAX releases that will be available for the Tuesday discount include "Uncharted," "The Batman," "Morbius," "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore," "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," "Top Gun: Maverick" and "Jurassic World: Dominion."
Guests are encouraged to reserve seats in advance online at readingcinemasus.com/valleyplaza, or via the Reading Cinemas mobile app. Guests can also skip the concession line by placing their food and drink orders on the mobile app, which are sent to the kitchen immediately and are available for pickup within 15 minutes.
Reading Cinemas with IMAX is located at 2000 Wible Road.