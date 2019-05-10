It's been 20 years of movies at Reading Cinemas Valley Plaza with IMAX, and the theater is celebrating the anniversary with five days of specials.
The specials start on Wednesday and last through next weekend, so take note if you have plans to see new releases like "John Wick: Chapter 3" or "A Dog's Journey," or maybe just "Avengers: Endgame" for the second, third or fourth time.
First up is the "Way Back Wednesday" special. The theater invites guests to come dressed for the decade it opened. Come in your '90s best and stop by the concession stand for a free small popcorn. For those too young to remember or have lived through the '90s, that means slap bracelets, jellies, butterfly hair clips, '90s band T-shirts (think Nine Inch Nails a la "Captain Marvel") and flare jeans.
On Thursday, moviegoers seeing advance screenings of films officially opening the next day can get a free small popcorn at the concession stand.
For the weekend, the theater is offering "Family Sunday" discounts on Friday and Saturday too. Those include $1 hot dogs, $4 family popcorn tubs with unlimited refills and a free Nestle candy with purchase of a popcorn tub.
