Four-time Grammy winner Ramon Ayala y Sus Broncos del Norte have been announced as the headliners for the 21st annual Latino Food Festival Menudo and Pozole Cook-Off.
The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 26 at the Kern County Museum.
“Our popular food and cultural festival returns to the Kern County Museum with an added feature: pozole,” said Jay Tamsi, president and CEO of the Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. “We decided to add a little more flavor to our event of the year. What’s even more exciting is the opportunity to present Ramon Ayala as our key performance. Many in the community know him as the ‘King of the Accordion.’”
Aside from the menudo cook-off, in which contestants from all over the state compete, this year, a pozole category has been added.
This event has become a gathering of family and friends having a great time and making memories in the process of cooking and bonding,” Tamsi said.
The event is the chamber’s largest fundraiser of the year.
Advance tickets are $15, and $20 at the door. Children under five years old are free.
Pre-sale tickets can be purchased at the chamber office located at 1601 H St., room 201, La Mina Cantina at 4001 Auburn St. and 8020 District Blvd. and Bootleggers at 855 Oak St.
In addition, tickets are sold at CM Enterprises at 1208 Main St. in Delano.
