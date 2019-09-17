If you want to raise money for music and arts education in public schools, a concert by local musicians is a natural way to do so.
Rally in the Alley, coming Saturday afternoon to Wall Street Alley, will feature live music from Mind Body & Soul and Dub Seeds. It's the first in a series of concerts planned to help raise money for a cause everybody can get behind.
"Rally in the Alley is the first concert in a whole series of concerts that will be presented every seven months, with all styles of music," said organizer Rhythmm Epkins, also known as Dr. Funk of Mind Body & Soul.
Epkins is considering this weekend's event a preview, so while future Rally in the Alley concerts will take donations, this one is just to see for people to see what it's like first and raise awareness for the cause.
"It's introducing the premise of it to everybody," he explained. "This is our presentation of what's coming next."
Epkins is still in the process of developing a nonprofit that will be able to carry out his goals of getting art and music back in public schools, but he said he would like to be able to get instruments to bring in for after-school programs.
"We want to help the kids that are interested in art and music because many parents can't afford to send them to private schools," Epkins said.
That organization, and a committee to helm it, will be finalized by the next Rally in the Alley, Epkins said.
Epkins described his own band as "organic funk" and Dub Seeds as "positive reggae." Joining Mind Body & Soul on stage will be percussionist Victor Orlando, who played with Gap Band and Chaka Khan.
The second event will happen next April, and though Epkins didn't want to give away the bands performing just yet, he did say it will likely have an '80s theme.
The alley will be closed before and after the event, from 2 to 8 p.m. The Bakersfield Downtown Business Association is helping put on the event.
Epkins also sees this as a chance to boost business at restaurants downtown, where guests might choose to dine after the concert.
"We want to (get) more business for downtown Bakersfield and more community activity," Epkins said. "The main thing is to focus on the next generation and how we relate to the community through music and art."
