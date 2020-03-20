Bakersfield is relying a lot on social media these days, but now there is an opportunity to come together safely as a community in song. That's the idea behind Raise Your Voice, planned for Sunday.
At 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Bakersfield residents are encouraged to "set up on their lawns, balconies, sidewalks, or just lean out a window" to join in singing "Don't Stop Believin'" by Journey.
Oleander resident Jennifer Sanderson said she was inspired to act in part after watching videos from Italy of people in quarantine singing and performing together from their balconies. The surprise performance by bagpiper Nick Haynes, whom Ward 2 Councilman Andrae Gonzales arranged to play on the streets in Oleander and Westchester on St. Patrick's Day, also fueled the idea.
"It was like a one-man parade and it just made me happy," she wrote in an email about the holiday performance. "Probably for the first time in awhile I really smiled and laughed and was joyful."
Seeing her neighbors outside waving at each other and holding "semi-shouting" conversations six feet apart made her think that the community could come together again, this time in song.
She picked the rock anthem from Journey because it has a positive message and is less likely to make people cry, she said.
People are encouraged to sing, play the song or perform if they have instruments.
Support downtown is likely, but Sanderson hopes people all over Bakersfield belt out the tune in their respective neighborhoods.
"Even if it’s just you outside on your lawn alone blaring your stereo or playing a guitar or just singing a cappella for 4 minutes and 11 seconds, it’s bound to bring a smile to someone's face," she wrote. "Even if that face is just your own, it’s worth it to have a moment of joy!"
Noting that social media is what's "keeping many of us sane right now," she encourages people to share their experience with the hashtag #DontStopBelievin.
She wrote, "Because we all need to keep up the belief that this will eventually be over!"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.