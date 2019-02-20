We all know dogs are man's best friend, but beer is probably pretty high up on that list too. An event this weekend combines the two for a good cause.
Pints For Pups, happening this Saturday at Temblor Brewing Co., isn't about beer for dogs, but, rather, enjoying the former while supporting the latter. The event is the first fundraiser for local nonprofit Hand Me Down Dog Rescue.
"We decided on Temblor because they are dog-friendly, supportive and well, they have drinks!" Cassidy Villarreal, founder of the rescue, wrote in an email. "Who doesn't want to drink and pet puppies? Everyone should definitely come by, see what we do, meet us, meet our dogs and just have a good time."
The event, which will go from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., will be a chance for people to meet some of the rescue's dogs for an adoption party, and, of course, drink some local beer. There will also be raffle prizes.
At 1 p.m., a local celebrity pup will be on the premises. The star of the new book "Indy, Oh Indy" will be there, along with author (and Indy's) owner Teresa Adamo and its illustrator, Jennifer Williams-Cordova.
After years of taking in stray animals, even as a kid, Villarreal started Hand Me Down Dog Rescue in 2016. As she got older, she started fostering animals through local shelters and rescues.
"I never thought I would actually be a founder or start my own rescue," she said. "I loved helping others by fostering, transporting, donating, whatever I can (do)."
With a longtime love for herding and working breeds, Villarreal found herself drawn to a red Australian cattle dog in 2015, when she was returning foster kittens to a local shelter every two weeks for check-ups. After seeing him each time, she decided to take him home, her second official rescue dog after taking in a 150-pound mastiff years earlier.
"So, after much thought, and realizing how many of these amazing herding/working breeds end up in the shelter, I knew I had to help them," she said. "They are such good dogs, they are smart, they love their owners dearly, will walk to the ends of the earth for them. But they are also very misunderstood."
Working and herding dogs can be "terrors, if not trained and socialized properly," she explained.
"They are destructive. They can start biting strangers, they can be an absolute nightmare for someone who is not prepared and has not done their research, or doesn't understand their needs. So, basically, it all started with a red dog."
Though the rescue officially focuses more on breeds like border collies, cattle dogs and Australian shepherds, Villarreal won't turn down a dog in need just because of its breed. Dogs in the rescue's care mostly come from shelters, though some were strays.
This month alone, Villarreal has pulled five dogs from the kill list at local shelters. One is deaf and blind, she said. Two dogs in her care came to her injured and will receive treatment so they can have healthy, happy lives.
"All this costs money, and it's not cheap," she said. "So, we put together fundraisers like the one coming up at Temblor on the 23rd, to help raise funds for these injured dogs, pay medical bills, shots, spay/neutered. Because without our community's support, we cannot function and run, and save these dogs."
If you want to help the rescue by donating money or specific items, or by fostering, go to hmddrescue.com or call 827-7129.
