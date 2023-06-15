Prepare for Madness this Saturday when Michelada Madness-Summer Pachanga takes over Stramler Park with the city’s biggest celebration of the popular beverage.

"We'll have 13 michelada vendors, food trucks, a full bar, over 40 vendors for guests to enjoy and two stages of entertainment," organizer Carlos Pena said.

Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.