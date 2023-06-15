Prepare for Madness this Saturday when Michelada Madness-Summer Pachanga takes over Stramler Park with the city’s biggest celebration of the popular beverage.
"We'll have 13 michelada vendors, food trucks, a full bar, over 40 vendors for guests to enjoy and two stages of entertainment," organizer Carlos Pena said.
For those who don't know, a michelada is a Mexican beer-based cocktail made with assorted sauces and spices, lime juice and chili peppers often served in a salt-rimmed glass.
The adult beverage has continued to grow in popularity the last few years with small businesses popping up with their own mixes and restaurants perfecting their offerings.
Although not a fan of the drink himself, Pena has been in the michelada event game since 2016 when his mother suggested focusing on the drink for an event at Amestoy's. The popularity of that event led to more themed gatherings each year.
Most of the michelada vendors are homegrown with Howie's Michelada Mix, Primo's Micheladas, Miche Pops, Rock & Wings, Vatos Tacos, El Pirulis #2 and Buffalo Wild Wings from Bakersfield, Sicky Boyz and Cevicheladas from Delano, and Catrina's Bartending from Taft.
They will be joined by Visalia's Pro Mix 559, El Diablo Michelada Mix out of Los Angeles and Dos Madres Miches from the Bay Area.
Local restaurant Rock & Wings will also serve as a food vendor along with Tacos Chewi, Higher Grilling BBQ, Hopeton's Jerk Stand, Churro Guy, Get It Twisted and more.
Pena said they doubled the number of overall vendors this year, with the event taking over the entire park.
"We used to use the small side of the park. Last year it got bigger than I thought it would be," he said of that sold-out event last March. "In the last two days (in 2022), we had 40% of the tickets sold."
He was told that the Latino Food Festival Menudo & Pozole Cook-Off, put on last month by the Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, had its biggest walk-up ticket year ever so he's not sure what to expect.
A packed entertainment lineup should draw the crowds. On the main stage, Mento Buru will perform as well as Grupo Delito and DJ Flex.
On the secondary Miche stage, Velorio will perform followed by karaoke arranged by DJ Big Bubba.
"We wanted to throw in a twist with the karaoke," Pena said. "Who doesn’t love singing in front of a crowd?"
Attendees can also join the cornhole tournament being put on by local group Making Others Better (MOB).
The tournament is for two-person teams ($80, includes admission). Those who want to take part should text Daniel Felix at 661-717-3777.
Pena encourages attendees to bring cash for vendors as well as lawn chairs and blankets to spread out in the park and enjoy the entertainment.
"It’s a celebration of the variations of the drink. There are all different types of micheladas, so let’s get together in the park."
The event runs from 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday at Stramler Park. Admission is $18 in advance at eventrbrite.com of $25 at the gate (cash only).
