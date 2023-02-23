Rain or shine, Black American History Parade will bring community together

The rain is certainly worrying travelers but it's not weighing heavy on the organizers of the Bakersfield Black American History Parade. Saturday's event, an annual tradition in downtown Bakersfield, will start promptly at 10 a.m. come rain or shine.
"We're monitoring the weather. Everyone has a different take on it," said Gloria Patterson, who heads up the parade committee.
"It's going to be wet out there but I think it's going to (rain early then) taper off and stop."
Even if rain falls, as it did at a parade in the late 2000s, everyone is ready to pop an umbrella and make the best of it.
"The rain should not stop us from celebrating," she said. "We welcome the rain. It's a celebration."
That it will be, with at least 23 vendors, the most since Patterson took charge 18 years ago, including some that squeaked in past the deadline.
"I just signed up three more vendors who said, 'We want to be a part of it.'"
Participants include those selling African clothing, jewelry and accessories such as Cultural Elegance and Afro Accent.
Girl Scout Troop 2571, a longtime participant, will be on site making sweet dreams come true with cookie sales.
The event will also feature a number of community resources including GirlTrek, which encourages Black women and girls to walk as a way to healthy living; No Sister Left Behind, which is offering supportive services for those who want to finish (or begin) their higher education journey; and a local organization that brings awareness to sickle cell disease.
"Sickle cell is an illness you don't hear as much about as breast cancer. The foundation would like more visibility. We are able to do that by providing information."
Some groups will hand out books for children and representatives on behalf of HBCU (historically Black colleges and universities) will help make attendees aware of scholarship opportunities.
Before everyone gets to the vendors and booths, they will have a chance to enjoy the parade, which will feature a number of organizations, school bands, dance groups, equestrians and even a motorcycle club from the Bay Area.
"One of my favorite bands is Centennial," Patterson said of the young musicians led by band director Matthew Ouska. "I appreciate their support. I'm always excited about it."
The grand marshal will be Donald Factory, a retired city employee who is now involved in local music ministry.
"He teaches music, is a piano player at most of the churches," Patterson said. "He's just an upstanding person in the community. Anyone who needs music in the community, he's there."
After the parade, the Heritage Award will be given to Thomas Patterson (no relation to the organizer) who has taken part in the parade since 1969.
"He was in this parade before I started it from my leadership," she said of the 79-year-old U.S. Army veteran.
Having taken part in past parades portraying "The Runaway Slave," Patterson has been committed to highlighting and educating others about Black history.
The organizer said the award is given for "the best representation of the African diaspora."
With a theme of "A People of Purpose, Present & Proud," the event reminds attendees to understand their history but also to cherish where they are now.
"Once you know where you've been, the history is there. It will follow you. It stays with you. You know who you are and you embrace that. ... You embrace it and you learn."
Patterson is grateful for her committee, who helps her bring together the festivities each year.
And any chance to celebrate is a good day, no matter the weather.
"Black History Month is one month, but we celebrate it every day. We bring it to the public and are sharing it with them, accepting our culture.
"Someone said to me, 'I'm so proud to be black,' and I said, 'Me too.' You have to accept your heritage in a heartfelt way."
