Sammy Hagar may not be able to "drive 55," but he can certainly drive 99, as in Highway 99 for his upcoming show at Rabobank Theater. The April 23 performance is part of his Full Circle Jam Tour.
Known for his work with Van Halen as well as his later solo career, the Red Rocker is playing these days with The Circle, consisting of guitarist Vic Johnson, drummer Jason Bonham and former Van Halen bass player Michael Anthony. The group is promoting its debut album, "Space Between," with this tour; tickets purchased for the North American leg include CD and digital copies of the album.
Ranging from $36.50 to $96.50, tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Friday at axs.com or at the box office. Presale tickets are available through 10 p.m. today with promo code "trustfundbaby."
The show is at 8 p.m. April 23 at the theater, 1001 Truxtun Ave.
Puppets get Passive Aggressive
Also headed to Rabobank this year is Jeff Dunham, who will make a June 7 stop at the theater as part of his Passively Aggressive Tour. The comedian returns to Bakersfield with puppet sidekicks including Bubba J, Achmed the Dead Terrorist, manic purple creature Peanut, Walter the Grumpy Retiree and Peanut's own ventriloquist dummy, Little Jeff.
Tickets, $48.50 (plus fees), go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Friday at axs.com or at the box office. Presale tickets are available through 10 p.m. today with promo code "walter."
The performance is at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 7 at the theater.
