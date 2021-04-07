Put spring in your step as you head to Second Saturday

Those struck with spring fever need not worry: This Second Saturday has plenty of activities and adventures for anyone headed downtown.
On the second Saturday of the month, The Hub of Bakersfield encourages residents to come out and support downtown businesses and restaurants, many of which offer specials, experiences or discounts.
Here are just some of the deals and activities set for this Saturday. For complete listings, as well as a map, visit bakersfieldsecondsaturday.com.
In Your Wildest Dreams Consignment and Antiques (716 19th St.): Those who want the opportunity to support numerous local businesses in one convenient spot can head to this shop, which will feature vendors inside, including Tina's Treasures and Rare Moon Vintage, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a storewide sale of 10 to 50 percent off clothing, designer labels, vintage, furniture and home goods, jewelry and garden finds.
A pop-up event will also be held in the parking lot from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. with Big Al's BBQ returning as a food vendor, joined by fellow businesses Quartz Trading Co. (CBD products), Outerlimits (beauty and personal care), JocelynShares (apparel and accessories), Tule Adventure Co. (handiwork), Birch & Leaf Design (jewelry), Blankentique Charcuterie, The Victorian Bat (steampunk jewelry) and more.
2nd Phase Brewing (1004 19th St.): Open noon to 10 p.m. Receive a certificate for a beer flight with every to-go beer purchase.
Better Bowls (1818 G St.): In celebration of its third anniversary, the shop will offer a free mini cupcake with purchase and a chance to enter one of three giveaways.
Bakersfield Art Association Art Center (1609 19th St.): The art center is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Charlotte White will offer a children's watercolor class on spring flowers from 1 to 2 p.m.; and a watercolor class on spring bouquet for adults from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.
Bakersfield Museum of Art (1930 R St.): With the museum reopened, people can explore the winter exhibitions and enjoy some time outside in the sculpture garden from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The museum will also release the latest episode of its monthly podcast, this time a conversation with artist Linda Christensen.
BottleShock Wine + Brew (1002 19th St.): Open from 2 p.m. to midnight, Bottleshock will offer a buy one, get one half off deal on its mimosas when you mention Second Saturday. It will also host a mini food fair with bread from Blue Magnolia, Radio Sandwich and Zepeda's Stone Fire Pizza.
Bratcher Home & Design (1219 18th St.): Open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. featuring a pop-up with Little Pajama Co., which will have four styles of its adorable children's PJ sets for sale. Receive 10 percent off any Bratcher Home purchase with any pajamas purchase.
Cafe Smitten (909 18th St.): The downtown hot spot is serving up a special raspberry oat milk latte, hosting live music from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and celebrating the opening of new neighbor, Vogue-ish, a secondhand boutique that's set up in the coffeehouse's ample parking lot. The apparel and accessories shop, opened by Gabriela Alexander and Isabelle Herndon, is offering a 10 percent discount storewide.
Hens Roost (1916 G St.): Shop at its Downtown Trading Post and Farmers Market for a chance to enter the raffle from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. If you can't make it out, tune in for a market preview at 9 a.m. on Bakersfield Second Saturday's Instagram page.
KV's Southern Style BBQ (inside Vests Market, 1831 Chester Ave.): Owner Kindrick Beck will be serving ribs, tri-tip, chicken, fried catfish and new addition collard greens from noon to 6:30 p.m.
Mama Earth Eco Market (1516 18th St.): Open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the market will highlight a number of small businesses with a silent auction and meet-your-vendors Instagram Live at 11 a.m.
San Rucci Winery: The pop-up tasting outside of The Kitchen (1317 20th St.) from noon to 3 p.m. Tastings are $15 per person; reserve your spot at sanrucci.com/reservation. Those interested in further expanding their wine knowledge can find out more about The Kitchen's Pairings wine program from 2 to 3 p.m.
The Beacon Studios (905 19th St.): Enjoy a blast from the past with Totally '90s portrait sessions from noon to 3 p.m. Those who can't make it out can tune into Bakersfield Second Saturday's Instagram page at noon for a live behind-the-scenes look at the photography studio.
The Shoppe (900 24th St., Suite 110): Open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with a free children's craft while supplies last. More than two dozen local vendors have products for sale or information on their services at the local artisan studio and boutique run by artist and business owner Nanette Bonilla.
Tlo Wines Tasting Room (1212 18th St.): Open 2 to 8 p.m. with live music from John Goon starting at 3 p.m. Along with SweetPea Charcuterie boxes, Tlo Wines will offer its latest wine pairing: 2019 dry rosé with a cheesecake-stuffed strawberry; 2019 chardonnay with a lemon bar topped with a blueberry compote; 2018 pinot noir with a Huntsman cheese biscuit with mixed berry-jalapeno drizzle; and 2018 late harvest muscat with a Brie cheese, apricot and fig croissant.
The pairing is $30 and must be reserved in advance by calling 864-7086 or at tlowines.com. Charcuterie boxes can also be reserved although a limited amount may be available to order at the tasting room on Saturday.
Two Goats & The Goose (1514 Wall St.): Open 12:30 to 9 p.m. Snack on a chili vodka shrimp salsa shooter and chips ($7) from noon to 5 p.m.
Willow Kate’s Good Goods (1811 20th St.): Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the store has a variety of spring dresses and a $22 sale rack.