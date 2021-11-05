Public menorah lighting celebration set for Nov. 28 at The Marketplace

The Marketplace and The Chabad Jewish Community Center invite the community to celebrate the first night of Hanukkah with a grand celebration on Nov. 28.
For many, the Festival of Lights brings back fond memories of childhood years and serves to renew their sense of identity. The Hanukkah lights provide warmth, joy, strength and inspiration. Such is the purpose of a communitywide celebration to be held at The Marketplace.
The Chabad Jewish Community Center invites the entire community to celebrate the Festival of Lights at a public menorah lighting ceremony. Following the lighting, the program will feature dreidels and treats, live music and delicious sufganiyot (Hanukkah doughnuts).
Hanukkah is highlighted by the lighting of the menorah each night of the holiday.
"It is a holiday that enriches our lives with the light of tradition," Rabbi Shmuli Schlanger, director of the Chabad Jewish Community Center, said in a news release. "In ancient times our ancestors rededicated the Temple in Jerusalem with the menorah. Today, we rededicate ourselves to making this world a better and brighter place."
The holiday also propagates the universal message that ultimately good will prevail over evil, freedom over oppression and light over darkness.
In its Hanukkah outreach campaign, Chabad of Bakersfield joins thousands of Chabad centers across the globe that are staging similar public displays of the menorah and its symbolic lights. From Australia to Africa, Columbia to Hong Kong, to the White House lawn, hundreds of thousands will experience the joy of Hanukkah with Chabad.
Join Chabad in a public display of unity at this exciting menorah lighting ceremony at 5 p.m. Nov. 28 at The Marketplace, 9000 Ming Ave. Bring the kids and make this your special Hanukkah celebration.
For more information, contact Chabad of Bakersfield at 661-834-1512.