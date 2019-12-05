For over a thousand years people of faith have used a variety of methods to keep track of their prayers. Whether knots in a rope, stones in a pouch, or beads on a string, the simple movement of one’s fingers while praying unites body, mind, and spirit in communion with God.
Like a radio antenna connecting with existing sound waves makes it possible to hear what’s being said, praying with a rosary cuts through the noise of the world to tune hearts and minds to God’s frequency.
Almost everyone has heard of the Catholic rosary, which is a vital element of Catholic worship. What many don’t realize is that Protestants also have prayer beads in the form of the Anglican rosary. While the Catholic rosary is prayed with a focus on Mary for help in contemplating the mysteries of Jesus’ life, the Anglican rosary relies on inspiration from the Holy Spirit to guide and enhance times of prayer, meditation, and encounter with Scripture.
The symbology of the Anglican rosary is based on the life of Christ and beautifully illustrates Christian faith and tradition. The simple combination of the cross and numbered beads reflects Jesus’ own journey on earth. As the rosary is held and fingers move rhythmically across the beads in conjunction with prayer and contemplation, the mind and heart open in the present moment. The world falls away, Scripture comes alive, and prayers find connection.
Increased awareness of God’s presence reminds us we are not alone on our journey through this life. Solomon, in the first book of Kings, asked for “a heart that listens.” Instead of asking for riches, power, or his enemy’s head, he prayed for a silent heart — to be able to listen to God.
Like most people, I found it difficult to come away from the distractions and stresses of everyday life to spend time with God. With so many concerns and a wandering mind, I found it hard to trust and find peace when I prayed. The Anglican rosary changed everything. No matter what was going on, the rosary immediately drew me into a quiet state of being. The simple act of holding the beads became an anchor for peace. It attuned my heart to God’s purposes and provision, and I found comfort and direction.
When I first started praying with the Protestant rosary there were few resources available. I began to experiment with traditional forms of prayer and adapted them for use with the cross and beads. The results were wonderfully rich and brought classic ways of praying to life.
After teaching on the rosary at a women’s retreat in 2015, I yearned to make this way of praying available to everyone. I pulled together all my resources and wrote, "The Anglican Rosary: Going Deeper with God — Prayers and Meditations with the Protestant Rosary." The methods of praying in this book have been the foundation of spiritual life since the beginning of Christendom. When used with the rosary they come alive in the present moment because we’re fully engaged — body, mind and spirit — in prayer and communion with God. The book includes a brief history of the rosary, the symbolism behind the 33 beads and cross, and specific instructions on how to pray each rosary.
Whether you’re new to using a rosary or well-practiced, this essential guide to prayer and meditation with Protestant prayer beads will help you commune with God on a deeper level. The Anglican rosary is a lifeline that reaches out to connect with the heart of our creator.
I invite you to take this journey and get to know God — Father, Son, and Holy Spirit — as the one who is ever available, always present, and ready to listen.
For more information on upcoming books and rosary workshops go to jennylynnestes.com and follow my author page on Facebook.
