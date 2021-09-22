Prost! It's time again for Temblorfest celebration

Gentlemen, get those legs in your lederhosen and ladies, don your dirndls — it's time for Temblorfest on Saturday.
This is the brewery's sixth celebration, offering its daylong spin on Oktoberfest.
An event highlight is the special anniversary beer release of 6, a double hazy anniversary India pale ale dry-hopped with Mandarina Bavaria, Motueka and Citra.
Guests can enjoy the new beer along with Temblor's other brews as well as German food, which will definitely include the giant soft pretzels currently on the menu.
The traditional German garb of lederhosen and dirndls are encouraged, so don't be afraid to dress your beste (that's German for best).
Commemorate the moment by taking a photo inside Sweet Vidalia, the vintage trailer photo booth of The Wandering Vignette.
Music lovers can enjoy a day of tunes with Celtic folk act Wrenwood Sessions performing from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., country duo The Appletons from 4 to 6 p.m. and ubiquitous party band Mento Buru closing the night from 7 to 10 p.m. DJs from 4U&I, an arts and entertainment group, will spin at the breaks.
The fun runs from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Temblor, 3200 Buck Owens Blvd. Admission is free for the all-ages event.
For more information, call 661-489-4855.