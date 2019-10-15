How do you stand out as the “breast event of the year”? For Adventist Health, you include an artistic display of Knitted Knockers.
The annual event, taking place Thursday at the Adventist Health AIS Cancer Center, will celebrate Breast Cancer Awareness Month with an early evening of hors d'oeuvres, music, mocktails and a fashion show.
Beautologie and Lavish Beauty will offer special discounted services. Other vendors include LuvSpun Cotton Candy, Damsel in Defense, HER Boutique, The Lash Lyfe, The Bra Shoppe, Plunder Jewelry and more.
Attendees can also take advantage of health-related resources and make an appointment for a discounted 3D mammogram.
Also adding to the fun is the Knitted Knocker Knit-Off contest. Helmed by Jacqui Engstrand, nurse navigator at the Adventist Health AIS Cancer Center, the effort helps spread awareness of an alternative prosthetic for breast cancer patients with a creative spin.
Made by local knitters, these hand-made items are soft, light and cool knitted or crocheted breast prosthetics that a woman who has had a mastectomy or other breast surgery can use as an alternative to gel prosthetics, which are heavier and expensive.
Ten entries for the contest are on display at the center and posted on the Adventist Health Bakersfield Facebook page. Voting for "People's Choice" continues through today.
Ron Warren, owner of The Twisted Skein, will select the "most creative" and best interpretation of selected theme who will look for all the technical aspects of the actual knitting as well as offer his input.
To date, Adventist Health Bakersfield has given out 650 free knockers, a mix of pairs and singles based on each woman's need.
Admission to VIPink is free. Guests only need to reserve a spot by calling 637-8321.
