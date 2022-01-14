Prepare to be Thunder-struck by all-male revue at Fox Theater

The forecast calls for a sexy storm when Thunder from Down Under hits the Fox Theater on March 19.
Straight from Australia, by way of Las Vegas, the fully choreographed 75-minute stage show is described as a "costuming and audio visual extravaganza."
This all-male revue show of Australian performers has been bringing high-energy entertainment to the Excalibur Hotel & Casino on the Las Vegas Strip as part of its 15-year residency.
Captivating over 18 million women worldwide, the Thunder experience has been across the U.S., Hong Kong, Mexico, Canada, Guam, Australia and New Zealand.
It's said this "ultimate girls' night outback" has to be experienced to be believed.
Doors open at 7 p.m., show is at 8 p.m. March 19 at the theater, 2001 H St.
Tickets, ranging from $29 to $79, are on sale now and can be purchased at thebakersfieldfox.com, by phone 661-324-1369, or at the box office, which is open from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. weekdays.