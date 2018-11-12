Live improv on the big stage? That's nothing for “Whose Line is it Anyway?” stars Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood, who will bring their Scared Scriptless Tour to Rabobank Theater on March 29.
Armed with nothing but their sharp wit, the pair improvise new material every night from audience suggestions and participation. Fans of their work on The CW Network improv show, now in its 14th season, will enjoy this live take.
The performance is at 7:30 p.m. March 29 at the theater, 1001 Truxtun Ave.
Tickets, starting at $38.50 plus fees, go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at axs.com, by calling 888-929-7849 or at the Rabobank box office.
