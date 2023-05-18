 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Prepare for Disney 'Magic' at Mechanics Bank Arena

Head out on an expedition across raging seas, snow-covered mountains and the marigold bridge when "Disney On Ice presents Into The Magic" heads to Mechanics Bank Arena in October.

Hosts Mickey and Minnie lead the action-packed extravaganza, produced by Feld Entertainment Inc., that also features characters from "Moana, "Frozen," "Coco" and "Beauty and the Beast" and many more.

Coronavirus Cases