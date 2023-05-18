Prepare for Disney 'Magic' at Mechanics Bank Arena

Head out on an expedition across raging seas, snow-covered mountains and the marigold bridge when "Disney On Ice presents Into The Magic" heads to Mechanics Bank Arena in October.
Hosts Mickey and Minnie lead the action-packed extravaganza, produced by Feld Entertainment Inc., that also features characters from "Moana, "Frozen," "Coco" and "Beauty and the Beast" and many more.
Some of the Disney "Magic" includes the ice floor transforming into the vast oceanic scape for Moana, Miguel crossing the Marigold Bridge into the magnificent and mystical Land of the Dead and Belle showing what it means to be fearless as she meets new friends in the enchanted castle.
Performances are at 7 p.m. Oct. 13; 11 a.m., 3 and 7 p.m. Oct. 14; and 1 and 5 p.m. Oct. 15 at Mechanics Bank Arena, 1001 Truxtun Ave.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday at AXS.com and in-person at the venue box office.
Guests can also add on a Anna & Elsa Character Experience ($45).
Glide into the frozen world of Arendelle and interact with Anna and Elsa during a preshow event that includes games, a singalong, crafting, and interactive time with the beloved Disney sisters. Bring your camera or phone along to capture photo opportunities with Anna and Elsa.
Each guest (ages 2 and up) must have both a Character Experience ticket and a Disney On Ice show ticket to attend. Children must be accompanied by an adult.